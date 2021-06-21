Portland Community College will not require COVID-19 vaccination for students, staff

No other community colleges in Oregon have a vaccine requirement. The state's seven public universities will require vaccinations this fall.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Community College announced it will not require students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall term.

The college's COVID-19 Opening Leadership Team unanimously recommended the decision and president Mark Mitsui approved it.

PCC said several factors were behind the decision to not require vaccinations. One reason it pointed to: According to surveys, vaccination rates for employees and staff "far exceed 70%, the vaccination target rate set by Gov. Kate Brown." PCC also said vaccination requirements can create a barrier to education "that will disproportionately affect Black, Indigenous and People of Color."