Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to hold news conference on protests, recent statements

Hardesty will take questions about the police response to protests and several of her recent public statements.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty will hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference Thursday to answer questions about the ongoing protests in Portland and several recent statements.

Hardesty’s office announced the planned news conference on Monday, two days before the commissioner accused the Portland Police Bureau of lying about damage in the city to justify attacking community members in an interview published in Marie Claire.

“I believe Portland Police [Bureau] is lying about the damage—or starting the fires themselves—so that they have justification for attacking community members,” Hardesty said.

Daryl Turner, the Portland police union president, responded by calling Hardesty “part of the problem in Portland” in a statement released Tuesday.

“If Commissioner Hardesty has evidence of her outlandish accusation, she should immediately produce it,” Turner said. “Of course, there is no such evidence. This is just one more example of Commissioner Hardesty putting her personal political agenda ahead of the best interests of the citizens of Portland.”

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said on Twitter that he was disappointed an elected official would make such a statement without any evidence to back it up.

Hardesty released an apology later that day:

"Today I let my emotions get the most of me during council and the comment I made to the press. But I’m angry, frustrated, and horrified by what has happened these past 50 days. I’m angry that even as a City Commissioner, I am coming up against countless barriers from protecting protesting Portlanders from the deluge of tear gas, pepper spray, and other munitions on a nightly basis. Every night I am terrified that someone will be killed because of an officers’ inability to de-escalate or walk away from a situation. Or my worst fear, that those that seek to discredit protests are helping initiate it.

As a child of the Civil Rights movement, it is my experience – and those who studied history know this too – that in justice movements and mass protests, people have been sent to infiltrate these spaces to create incidents that justify enhance police actions. Using unfounded claims and misinformation is something no one in any position of power should do, and you deserve better. I appreciate the reminder that as a public servant I need to be careful making statements out of misinformation, and I take this to heart. I hope this is something Portland Police Bureau will also remember as they put out nightly statements regarding the protests, their conduct, and their involvement with federal officers, because we can all agree lives are on the line.

We all have bad days but most of them don’t happen publicly. I have always said we can disagree without being disagreeable, but today I did not meet that standard, and I’m sorry."

Last week, Hardesty took to Twitter demanding action regarding the police bureau and included a message for Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner.

“Mayor Wheeler, if you can't control the police, give me the Portland Police Bureau," she said.

Wheeler responded with a statement saying he will continue to be police commissioner.