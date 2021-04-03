Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty denies involvement in reported hit-and-run crash

Hardesty’s spokesperson told KGW that she denies the allegation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is reportedly investigating a minor hit-and-run crash that allegedly involved Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

Hardesty’s spokesperson, Matt McNally, told KGW that the commissioner denies the allegation and plans to address it during a video news conference Thursday afternoon.

“She denies the accusation that she drove her vehicle in the last 24 hours, that she was involved in any vehicle accident, and says she has not been contacted by the Portland Police Bureau regarding any such incident,” McNally said in an email to KGW.

According to a report in The Oregonian/OregonLive, the minor collision happened Wednesday afternoon. A driver reported being rear-ended while stopped at a traffic light. No one was hurt. The driver gave police the license plate of the car that hit her and Hardesty was listed as the suspect on a police dispatch report, the newspaper reported.

A PPB spokesman told KGW, “The Portland Police is aware of interest in a hit and run that allegedly occurred on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at about 4:48 p.m., near the intersection of Southeast 148th Avenue and East Burnside Street. That incident is under investigation. There is no suspect information being released at this time.”