PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's city council and Mayor Ted Wheeler will denounce racism and white supremacy with a new resolution.

“We’re at a crossroads in this country and in our community. That isn’t to say that the threat of white supremacy hasn’t been present for some time – it has. But people are now emboldened to express hate, spread fear, and do harm against those who simply do not look like them. As elected officials, we have a moral obligation to speak out against white supremacy and white nationalism and stand together with all Portlanders. These aren’t just words, or ‘thoughts & prayers’ – this is signaling the City’s commitment to begin taking immediately proactive steps to denounce hate in our community and protect our residents,” Wheeler wrote in a statement provided to KGW.

"We know white supremacy groups like the Proud Boys and others continue to show up and cause violent confrontations in our country," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said. "So I think it's really important as leaders of the city of Portland to say, you're just not welcome here."

The resolution will focus on Portland's past. Hardesty says Portland and Oregon were built on racism.

"The very first law in 1865 that Oregon passed was the law that prohibited black people from living in the state. We had what was known as the lash laws, so if you found a black person in Portland or in Oregon after dark you would beat them in a public square. 100 lashes," she said.

Hardesty said the resolution will also map out a future for Portland to help city employees better understand these groups.

"Not just to talk about white supremacists, but also to educate city employees about what white supremacy activities and symbols look like. So that we can make sure we're not using any city resources to support white supremacist activity or organizing or anything of that sort," said Hardesty.

The resolution has unanimous support. Commissioners will vote on it next Thursday.

"This is just step one. It's pretty easy to pass a resolution, but hold us accountable for what we do next because that's the important work. I'm happy to stand with my city council colleagues and the mayor, but I'm much more interested in the work that comes after," Hardesty said.