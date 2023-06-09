City of Portland phone lines restored after outage

311 and the city's main contact number both temporarily stopped working Friday morning. The city said 911 was still working during the outage.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many of the City of Portland's phone lines went down for about an hour Friday morning, although the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications said 911 continued to work during the outage.

The bureau tweeted just after noon that the outage had been resolved and the city's office phone lines were back in service.

The bureau announced the outage in an earlier tweet just after 11 a.m., stating that the Portland 311 line and the main city line at 503-823-4000 were both down and that people seeking non-emergency assistance should email 311@portlandoregon.gov or try calling back later.

The bureau, which provides emergency call services for Portland and Multnomah County, did not immediately release any information about the cause of the outage or mention exactly when it started.

Many City of Portland phone lines are currently down. 9-1-1 is working! Please only call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency. If you need non-emergency information email 311@portlandoregon.gov, or try calling @PDX311 or 823-4000 at a later time. Thanks! — Portland/Multnomah 911 (@911BOEC) June 9, 2023

The Portland 311 Twitter account posted the the same message Friday morning, and a similar message was posted to the city's website, stating that many of the city's phone lines were out of service due to a phone system outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

