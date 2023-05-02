City of Portland, city laborers reach tentative agreement to end strike

The strike ended at 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a joint statement from the city and Laborers International Union of North America Local 483.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and Portland City Laborers announced early Sunday morning that they'd tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement following 12 hours of mediation on Saturday, ending a strike that started Thursday.

The agreement will remain tentative until it's approved by Portland City Council.

"We look forward to reuniting with our colleagues and celebrating the ability to continue serving this community, together," the city and Laborers International Union of North America Local 483 (LiUNA 483) said in a joint statement.

As of Sunday morning, no details about the new contract had been released.

On Jan. 24, city workers delivered a notice of the intent to strike to the city and at midnight Thursday, Feb. 2, the workers went on strike after no agreement was reached with the city during negotiations the day before.

Negotiations between union representatives and the city had gone on for about 10 months, according to the union.

About 600 members of LiUNA Local 483 went on strike, which included workers in Portland's wastewater treatment, pollution testing, street maintenance and park ranger services.

During negotiations, the city said it had offered a 12% wage increase by July, with half of that retroactive to 2022. The increase included a 5% cost-of-living increase for each year. However, the union said it wanted the city to remove the annual cap of 5% for cost-of-living increases. The city reported it was also offering healthcare improvements, increased hours for seasonal workers and other concessions.