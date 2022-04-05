Portland City Council holds first in-person meeting in two years

After two years being virtual, Portland City Council meetings have returned to being in-person — but it's a hybrid model, so people can still participate online.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After two years, Portland City Council is back to in-person meetings. It's still a hybrid model, meaning people can participate online if they don't feel comfortable going to the meeting.

Bruce Barnes attended the meeting on Wednesday and wanted to give a public comment about the homeless crisis.

"I want to be here so I can look the elected officials in the eye — they are the ones working for me, they work for us," Barnes said.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps has been on the council for 16 months without an in-person meeting, and said he's ready for the interaction. He said this is a sign the city is recovering from the pandemic.

"I'm excited to see all of my colleagues in one place for the first time, that's a rare thing to happen," Mapps said. "I look forward to inviting the public back to City Hall."

When it comes to the future, there's still a lot of unanswered questions. Mapps said he thinks they will keep some elements of the hybrid public meetings. He said a lot of city employees are still working from home.

"Some employees in my office come in everyday, some come in a couple of days a week ... I believe that pattern holds true all across the city depending on the type of work that you're doing," Mapps said.

Wednesday's in-person council meeting is Commissioner Carmen Rubio's first as well.