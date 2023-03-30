Cherry blossoms are in peak bloom around Portland. Here's where to see them

Portlanders favorite destination is Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown, but there are other places where you can see colorful cherry trees in bloom.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially spring time in Portland, making it the perfect time to see the blooming cherry blossoms around the Rose City. They are currently in peak bloom and a colorful sight!

Peak blossom is defined as the point when at least 70% of the blossoms have emerged. The date varies from year to year depending on weather conditions, but the blooming period tends to run between mid-March and early April. Weather conditions can impact how long blossoms stay on trees.

The most popular destination is Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown, where iconic cherry trees line the park and draw huge crowds of locals and tourists alike each year.

Here's everything you need to know about cherry blossom season.

Where can I see cherry blossoms?

Hoyt Arboretum

Aside from Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Hoyt Arboretum in Washington Park is another favorite spot to visit for spring blossoms including colorful cherry, dogwood and maple trees. The arboretum is home to over 2,300 tree and plant species, making it an ideal place for plant enthusiasts year-round.

Mt. Tabor

Cherry trees are sprinkled throughout Mt. Tabor in Southeast Portland. While there aren't as many blossoms to see here, the park does offer an amazing backdrop of the city.

Laurelhurst Park

If you're looking to spend a sunny day outside while taking in the cherry blossoms, Southeast Portland's Laurelhurst Park is the place to be. Cherry trees are spread throughout the park, which also has a horseshoe pit, soccer field, an off-leash area for dogs and picnic tables.

Portland Japanese Garden

The Portland Japanese Garden in Washington Park is considered the most authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan and features various cherry blossom trees. "The cherry blossom is a deeply symbolic flower of Japan and many resonate with sakura, or cherry blossoms," the garden writes on its website. It expects its cherry blossoms to be at full bloom in late March, early April, but it can vary depending on the year. The garden posts regular updates with photos on its cherry blossoms on its website.

Upcoming floral events this spring

Rhododendron Show & Sale

When: April 1-2

The Portland Chapter of American Rhododendron Society presents the Early Blooming Rhododendron Show. The show focuses on rhododendron species and hybrid plants that are among the first to bloom in the spring.

Trillium Festival

When: April 1

Celebrate the season at the 43rd annual Trillium Festival at Tryon Creek State Natural Area. This free family-friendly event offers educational stations around the Nature Center and more. Enjoy a day in the woods in celebration of Trillium and experience interactive learning for the whole family.

Spring on the Farm

When: Now-April 2