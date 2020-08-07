Portland considers capping fees food delivery apps charge restaurants

Right now, some apps can charge local restaurants up to 30% per item ordered. The city wants to cap that at 10%

PORTLAND, Ore — Delivery and take-out options are the only way most Portland restaurants are surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdown to in-person dining. However, third-party apps like GrubHub, UberEats and Caviar, to name just a handful, have cashed in on the increase in food deliveries across the country.

Those third-party apps can now charge a restaurant up to 30% of each item ordered, but Portland City Council is considering capping that fee to 10%.

According to the ordinance, many restaurants are unable to negotiate those fees down from 30% and don't want to be taken off those apps for delivery, because it may be the only way they can stay in business.

The ordinance was introduced by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and will be discussed by the council in a session Wednesday morning. Many local restaurants have banded together in support of the measure, which is being heralded by the Portland Independent Restaurant Alliance.

Cities across the country have imposed similar caps, including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles (all of whom capped it at 15%).