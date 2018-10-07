PORTLAND, Ore. -- A handful of Portland breweries are testing out new reusable beer bottles.

They are taking part in the first statewide refillable beer bottle program in the United States.

Widmer Brothers is one of the seven breweries using the reusable bottles.

The bottles are a bit thicker and sturdier than your typical beer bottle. They also have distinct "bottle drop" and "refillable" markings on them.

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is heading up the program. It says the bottles can be washed and reused up to 25 times. And because they are not crushed and recycled like a typical glass bottle, they save an immense amount of energy.

"The washable bottle is very water efficient and there is less energy involved so it has a much smaller environmental impact," said Joel Schoening with the OBRC. "It reduces the carbon footprint by half each time we use it."

Just like any glass bottle, you will have to pay a 10-cent deposit on the reusable ones. You can then either return them to the retailer you got them from or take them to the customer service desk at a bottle drop facility.

Currently the bottles are being shipped to Montana to be washed.

But Schoening said, even with the added transportation, the reusable bottles are still better for the environment. He said there are plans to build a local bottle washing plant in the next two years.

And this is just the beginning. Six other local breweries have signed up to start using the reusable beer bottles as well.

