Portland Boys and Girls club damaged during NE Portland direct action march

According to journalists on scene, protesters stopped the people damaging the club and ejected them from the march.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An unlawful assembly was declared Monday night during a "direct action" march in NE Portland.

The march, said to be on behalf of George Floyd as the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial began deliberations, was posted on social media encouraging protesters to gather at Chapman Square at 3 p.m. and to meet at Woodlawn Park by 8 p.m.

At around 9:45 p.m. protesters who were marching down NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard were met by police on the LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device) that, according to journalists on scene, said the street was only open to vehicular traffic.

There were accounts of property damage as well.

Abolition and Anarchists protestors, advocating for a society without police or prisons,



They smashed windows of businesses. This is the Natural Grocer



They believe prisons and police are tools of oppression to uphold capitalism and white supremacy, not justice pic.twitter.com/pbMYrqAtC0 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) April 20, 2021

Just before 10 p.m., an unlawful assembly was called.

People in this crowd have broken windows at at least two businesses. This crowd has blocked vehicle traffic. The people in the crowd are acting unlawfully. Their assembly is unlawful. This has been announced to the crowd by loudspeaker. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 20, 2021

A group of about 100 protesters split off to go to the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct to protest outside of the building. Along the way, the Portland Boys and Girls Club sustained broken windows. Some of the protesters began tweeting a link to donate to the club to help deal with the damage. It was not an intended target of damage.





One protester started smashing the windows at the boys and girls club, the crowded stopped them and ejected them. pic.twitter.com/Yt9onmUBoV — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) April 20, 2021

Other businesses were reported to be damaged as well including the Popeyes on Ainsworth and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, a Natural Grocers, Boost Mobile located at 5300 NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, and the US Bank located at NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Killingsworth.