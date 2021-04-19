Portland Boys and Girls club damaged during NE Portland direct action march

PORTLAND, Ore. — An unlawful assembly was declared Monday night during a "direct action" march in NE Portland.
The march, said to be on behalf of George Floyd as the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial began deliberations, was posted on social media encouraging protesters to gather at Chapman Square at 3 p.m. and to meet at Woodlawn Park by 8 p.m.
At around 9:45 p.m. protesters who were marching down NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard were met by police on the LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device) that, according to journalists on scene, said the street was only open to vehicular traffic.
There were accounts of property damage as well.
Just before 10 p.m., an unlawful assembly was called.
A group of about 100 protesters split off to go to the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct to protest outside of the building. Along the way, the Portland Boys and Girls Club sustained broken windows. Some of the protesters began tweeting a link to donate to the club to help deal with the damage. It was not an intended target of damage.
Other businesses were reported to be damaged as well including the Popeyes on Ainsworth and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, a Natural Grocers, Boost Mobile located at 5300 NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, and the US Bank located at NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Killingsworth.
Just after 10:30 p.m., Portland police tweeted that it was making "focused arrests."