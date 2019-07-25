PORTLAND, Ore. — After 20 years on the city's waterfront, the rowing and paddling teams at the Portland Boathouse are being forced out.

The Portland Boathouse has been home to competitive rowing teams, dragon boat teams, high school athletes, kids hoping to get college scholarships for rowing and other community members who just enjoy paddling on the river.

Hundreds of people filter in and out of the building constantly and for many, it feels like home.

“I've really enjoyed coming here, every day for three years, um and like they all said, it just feels like home because you walk in and you just feel like excitement with everyone,” explained student-athlete Meagan Proksh.

Video: Drew Carney paddles with the Golden Dragons on the Willamette

Proksh is one of many disappointed their program is now without a permanent home.

“It makes me sad,” explained student-athlete Jackson Mastrorilli. “I've been here quite a while and I've really grown attached to this place.”

The owner of the property is refusing to continue leasing to them even though they offered to pay market rent prices.

“It's tough because there's a lot of good folks in this building that work here every day that I think love having this environment and seeing the kids and seeing the boats come in and out and it makes for a nice kind of feel to the facility, but the owners of the building are in Connecticut and have no idea what this organization is about,” explained Nick Haley, the middle school and high school rowing coach. “It's about the bottom line for them.”

Haley said they have been searching for months for a place to move the rows of boats, indoor exercise equipment and other items. So far, they have only been able to find a temporary piece of property to use about half a mile down the road.

“We're here by the grace of the landowner who is looking to develop the property, we don't know the timeline of the development, he's being extremely generous and letting us camp here, but the future is very uncertain in terms of how long we can be here,” Haley said.

It is just a piece of land though, there is no building or dock. They will have to build a dock to access the river and store the boats outside, which brings up concerns about weather damage and the potential for vandalism.

When KGW visited the property, we noticed a hole cut in the locked fence and homeless camps on the property.

The program is not giving up and plans to do everything they can to keep it going for the kids who love it.

“You come in every day and you see these kids and you're like, we can't stop, we got to fight until absolutely every last possibility has been exhausted,” Haley said.

The group is still looking for options, so if you know about anything, they would love to hear about it.