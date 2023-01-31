Portland Black leaders condemn actions of former Memphis officers, call for reform

The local leaders spoke at a vigil for Tyre Nichols outside of the Oregon Convention Center on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Black leaders from across Portland gathered Tuesday to condemn the actions of five former Memphis police officers now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, joined by leaders from the Portland Police Bureau.

"There is no excuse for what happened here," said Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee. "Nobody should be making excuses for them."

"The Portland branch of the NAACP is here to stand for justice, peace and reconciliation," James Posey added. "Not only are we here to stand for it, we're here to demand it."

Posey is president of the NAACP's Portland chapter. The nonprofit was an integral part of a vigil outside the Oregon Convention Center Tuesday.

"Our hearts go out to the city of Memphis," Posey said.

Sharing in that sentiment was Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. He also took to the microphone to address what happened in Tennessee.

"This impacts all of us," Lovell said. "We're out here to show that we as the Portland Police Bureau are really impacted by what happened. Horrible, horrible thing in Memphis. Really feel for the family."

Chief Lovell said that it was hard to watch the video of Memphis officers assaulting Nichols after a traffic stop. Dr. Shon Neyland of Highland Christian Center, a predominantly Black church in Northeast Portland, was just as disturbed.

"I saw just the beating and it was horrendous," Neyland said. "Why couldn't you arrest him and put him in handcuffs? If you feel he was resisting arrest treat him as a human. Treat him as you'd treat a loved one or family member."

Black leaders in Portland believe had that happened, Nichols would be alive today. The fact he is not, they said, should be a catalyst for change.