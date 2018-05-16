PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Diamond Project, the group trying to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland, unveiled details about a Portland ballpark on its updated web site and invited the public to participate in two upcoming focus groups.

The group will hold two focus group meetings on June 5 and 6. PDP is looking for those interested in sharing their opinions on a wide range of topics about baseball in Portland, including the ballpark and its amenities, seating options and food and beverage choices.

PDP said it won't be able to accommodate everyone who wants to participate in the focus groups, but those interested can sign up here.

Updates to the website include details about a Portland ballpark, a vision statement, bios of the members of the PDP leadership team, a page that documents the history of baseball in Portland and links to press releases and news articles about the project.

The group's goal for a ballpark, as detailed on the website, is a unique design that reflects the spirit of Portland and the history and culture of the neighborhood where the stadium is built. The ballpark will have diverse options for seating and viewing and feature cuisine that reflects Portland's celebrated food and beverage culture. It will be the "most sustainable, environmentally friendly stadium in baseball," with cutting-edge technology and an innovative roof. The ballpark will also be open 365 days a year to accommodate not only the baseball schedule but also civic and entertainment events.

In addition to the leadership team of founder and president Craig Cheek and managing directors Mike Barrett and Jason A. Atkinson, the website's leadership page also lists former MLB stars Dale Murphy and Harold Reynolds and veteran MLB scout Larry D'Amato as baseball consultants for the group.

The vision statement, as presented on the website, says the group's focus is "building great partnerships and working together to make this a win for the entire city." The vision statement has five points:

Provide a catalyst for workforce housing around the ballpark

Provide a boost in local employment, investment and tax base

Promote a vital, sustainable and walkable ballpark district

Build an iconic ballpark that enhances the cityscape

Revive Portland's rich baseball history

In Wednesday's press release, Barrett said the group continues to look at other locations to build a ballpark, in addition to the two sites which have already received formal offers from the group: the land owned by Portland Public Schools on North Dixon Street, two blocks from the Moda Center; and an industrial plot owned by ESCO Corporation in Northwest Portland.

