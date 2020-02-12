Grand jury indicts Portland arson suspect accused of throwing destructive device at officer

Cyan Bass, 21, faces charges including arson and attempted arson.

PORTLAND, Ore — A 21-year-old Portland man accused of starting fires at the Multnomah County Justice Center and throwing a destructive device at a police officer during a protest on Sept. 23 has been indicted by a grand jury.

Cyan Bass is charged with two counts of first-degree arson, one count of first-degree attempted arson, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of first-degree attempted assault, one count of attempted assault on a public safety office, one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of riot.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, investigators identified Bass as the person who allegedly threw a destructive device, which did not explode, toward an officer during a gathering that police declared a riot on Sept. 23.

Bass is also suspected of starting two fires at the Multnomah County Justice Center, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

A co-defendant in the case, 21-year-old Hannah Lilly, is charged with two counts of first-degree arson, one count of first-degree attempted arson, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of riot.