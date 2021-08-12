Portland-area setting sights on Cambia Portland Classic golf competition

18-year-old Yvonne Vinceri has been preparing to defend her title at the Cambia Portland Amateur Open on Aug. 18.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland-area teenager is gearing up to defend her title in an amateur golf competition on Aug.18. A win would give 18-year-old Yvonne Vinceri the opportunity to play some of the best golfers in the world at the Cambia Portland Classic in September.

Vinceri won the Cambia Portland Amateur Open last year, which is at Langdon Farms Golf Club this year. She said she's been practicing seven days a week throughout the summer and hopes to win again.

The Cambia Portland Amateur Open is the qualifier for the LGPA Cambia Portland Classic at the Oregon Golf Club. This year, it's not only the first place winner that gets a chance to compete in the classic but the 2nd and 3rd place winners will move on to another qualifier as well.

Vinceri says after last year's win, she's been putting in a lot of work and she's remained focused.

"Having the chance to be able to play with these great players, these college players that I've always looked up to," Vinceri said. "The chance to win or come in 2nd or 3rd, it's super exciting and I can't wait to play and give it my best."

Gold medalist Nelly Korda, who played in the Tokyo Olympics and is also number one in The Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking, will be playing in the Portland Classic as well. This will be her first appearance in this particular competition.