PORTLAND, Ore. – Several families in Portland worry what the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Trump's immigration travel ban means for them.

The Almasri family moved to Portland from Syria two years ago to escape the war torn country.

“One is to have a better life and the second one for education, to have a good education, and go to school,” Salsabel Almasri said of why her family immigrated to the U.S.

Salsabel’s brother, who is also in the U.S., has had a difficult time getting a green card because of a mix up with his paperwork. He lives in Portland and is working with an attorney to be able to stay in the country. However, his wife is still in Syria and now, because of the travel ban, he worries she will never be able to come to the U.S.

“We all the time worry, like, for me, and for my family and especially for him,” Salsabel Almasri explained. “We also trust and we all have depression about what will be happening.”

Leila Piazza said her friend is in the same boat. Her friend came to the U.S. from Syria five years ago with her three children. Her husband however, has not been able to join her here.

“It is frustrating because she waited and waited through the normal process and then in the middle of that process the travel ban happened, so now I don't know what they're going to do,” Piazza explained.

Not everyone disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision though. Xander Almeida, a member of the Young Republicans of Oregon, said he does not agree with the ban itself, but does agree with the decision to uphold it.

“When it comes to national security and immigration policy, should the president have that authority, and I think the answer is a resounding yes, the president should have that authority,” Almeida explained.

Almeida said other members of the Young Republicans of Oregon do not feel the same way he does and support the travel ban.

