These 13 restaurants, shops are coming to PDX airport starting next year

The main terminal is going through a major expansion and remodel. Among the new businesses: a wood-fired pizza spot, a coast distillery and a beer hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland International Airport has announced a lineup of 20 restaurants and shops that will open up in the expanded main terminal over the next few years.

Seven of the announced brands already have a presence at PDX but will relocate to new permanent homes during or after the current remodel project. The other 13 businesses are new to the airport and include a women-owned, women-run distillery, a popular Portland pasta spot, craft cocktails, wood-fired pizza and more.

Here's the list of newcomers:

Freeland Spirits

Grassa

Hello From Portland

KURE Superfoods

Lola’s Café

Loyal Legion

Oven and Shaker

Paper Epiphanies

Pilot House Distilling

Portland Gear

Sizzle Pie

Steven Smith Teamaker

Straightaway Cocktails

The airport described Loyal Legion as "combination beer hall, speakeasy, TV viewing room, and kids' play area—basically, an all-ages romper room."

Here's the list of existing PDX businesses that will move to new spaces in the main terminal:

Blue Star

Capers Bistro

Columbia Sportswear

The Country Cat

Pendleton

Portland Coffee Roasters (two locations)

Stumptown Coffee

A dozen of the businesses will begin opening in May 2024, the airport said, with the remainder planned to open by December 2025. Five shops will be located before the security gates, with 16 on the far side.

The PDX main terminal renovation project, branded as PDXNext, will expand the main terminal and add a new mass timber roof, which was initially built in a field on the west end of the airport property and designed to be moved over to the terminal in pieces that could be installed one by one.