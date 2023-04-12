These 13 restaurants, shops are coming to PDX airport starting next year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland International Airport has announced a lineup of 20 restaurants and shops that will open up in the expanded main terminal over the next few years.
Seven of the announced brands already have a presence at PDX but will relocate to new permanent homes during or after the current remodel project. The other 13 businesses are new to the airport and include a women-owned, women-run distillery, a popular Portland pasta spot, craft cocktails, wood-fired pizza and more.
Here's the list of newcomers:
- Freeland Spirits
- Grassa
- Hello From Portland
- KURE Superfoods
- Lola’s Café
- Loyal Legion
- Oven and Shaker
- Paper Epiphanies
- Pilot House Distilling
- Portland Gear
- Sizzle Pie
- Steven Smith Teamaker
- Straightaway Cocktails
The airport described Loyal Legion as "combination beer hall, speakeasy, TV viewing room, and kids' play area—basically, an all-ages romper room."
Here's the list of existing PDX businesses that will move to new spaces in the main terminal:
- Blue Star
- Capers Bistro
- Columbia Sportswear
- The Country Cat
- Pendleton
- Portland Coffee Roasters (two locations)
- Stumptown Coffee
A dozen of the businesses will begin opening in May 2024, the airport said, with the remainder planned to open by December 2025. Five shops will be located before the security gates, with 16 on the far side.
The PDX main terminal renovation project, branded as PDXNext, will expand the main terminal and add a new mass timber roof, which was initially built in a field on the west end of the airport property and designed to be moved over to the terminal in pieces that could be installed one by one.
The new roof is now in place, according to a timeline on the project's website, with the 2023 work focused on building out the shop spaces and landscaping in the main terminal. The project is scheduled to wrap up in 2025.