What we know about Portland's homicide victims from 2021

More than 70 people have been killed in Portland this year. These are the victims and what we know about their deaths.

The following is what we know about the more than 70 people who have been killed in the city of Portland this year.

Others were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire of an ongoing dispute.

For many victims, the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear — casualties of late night, indiscriminate attacks, some with no witnesses at all.

While city leaders scramble to address the crisis on Portland's streets, families are left to grieve — most have more questions than answers, wondering if justice will ever be served. The majority of this year's homicides remain unsolved.

Almost everyone KGW spoke to agreed — the factors that lead to violence have been accelerated, both directly and indirectly, by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since July 2020, the uptick in violence has been rapid and unprecedented. Police cite a lack of resources — fewer patrol officers and overworked homicide detectives can't keep up with the caseload. Others point to long-term underinvestment in historically marginalized communities where much of the violence is concentrated. Some describe an escalating conflict between rival gangs , fueled by fear and retaliation.

The rise in homicides comes amid a surge in gun violence . Most of Portland's victims were killed by someone with a gun. At the current rate, the city will surpass 1,200 shootings by the end of the year. In 2019, Portland Police reported less than 400.

On Sunday, October 24, the city of Portland passed a grim milestone — a double killing in Old Town made 2021 the deadliest year in the city's modern history. So far, more than 70 people have been killed.

Status: In August, police identified Gerson Perez-Gil as a suspect in the case. Homicide detectives obtained a warrant for Perez-Gil's arrest for second-degree murder.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Northeast 120th Avenue. When officers arrived they found Isaiah Jason Maza Jr. with a stab wound. Maza died at the scene. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Status : The circumstances surrounding Gomez's death are still under investigation, however all parties involved in the incident have been identified and interviewed, according to Portland Police.

Christina Gomez was found dead after police responded to a shooting call in the St. Johns neighborhood. The Medical Examiner determined Gomez died of a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide.

Status : Paul Rivas has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges outlined in a 31-count indictment, including second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Detectives believe the suspected driver, identified as Paul Rivas of Oregon City, intended to hit and injure people but do not believe he was motivated by bias or politics and there is no evidence the crashes were an act of terrorism. The suspect was captured by police after neighbors in the area surrounded him while he tried to run away.

Family and friends remember Gerich as a loving mother of two and grandmother of five. A Portlander since 1972, she had beaten cancer and was excited to go back out into the world after the pandemic.

Jean Gerich was one of 10 victims in a string of hit-and-run crashes in Southeast Portland. Nine other people were wounded, according to police.

An obituary for Feltis describes him as a loving father and lifelong basketball fan of the Utah Jazz. Born in Tucson, Arizona, Feltis wanted to be a paleontologist growing up. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed being in nature, the obituary says.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed Feltis died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Samuel Feltis was found dead on Southeast 90th Place, just north of Powell Boulevard, around 7:40 p.m. after officers responded to a call about a suspicious death.

Frank Gouland, and his brother-in-law Adam Kekoa Adams were found dead after police responded to a shooting near Southeast 143rd Avenue and Division Street. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined both men died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths a homicide.

Jennifer Adams, Adams' sister-in-law, remembers him as kind and comforting , telling KGW he was someone everybody wanted to be around. She said Adams was a loving father that enjoyed dancing and being with his family.

Adam Kekoa Adams and his brother-in-law Frank Gouland were found dead after police responded to a shooting near Southeast 143rd Avenue and Division Street. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined both men died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths a homicide.

Armenta-Hernandez was found dead after Portland police responded to a shooting call at 4:15 a.m. in the Parkrose neighborhood in Northeast Portland. An autopsy determined Armenta-Hernandez died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide. No further information has been released.

Status: Angel Martinez pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to 150 days in jail and five years probation, according to court records.

Christian Martinez was killed after being accidentally shot by his younger brother, Angel Martinez. The two brothers were in their apartment checking out a new revolver that Angel had recently purchased. Angel Martinez thought the weapon was unloaded when he mishandled it, firing a shot and killing his brother, according to court documents.

Born in Ventura, CA, Arrambide moved to Lincoln County with his family in 1992, according to his obituary . A La Pine resident at the time of his death, Arrambide worked as a tile setter in Bend and enjoyed fishing and hiking in his free time. Arrambide was also a father and leaves behind a partner, the obituary said.

Police responded to a shooting at the Acropolis Steakhouse in Sellwood and found two men injured with gunshot wounds. Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide died the next day at a hospital. The state medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

A GoFundMe account organized to cover Peters' funeral expenses describes him as an amazing friend, brother, son, fiancée and father, who was an innocent bystander when he became a victim of gun violence.

Police responded to a shooting at the Acropolis Steakhouse in Sellwood and found two men injured with gunshot wounds. William Peters died at the scene and the state medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. A second man, Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, died the next day at a hospital.

"He cared about the well being of his friends. He cared about making something of his life and being a better human being," said Marks.

Smith was visiting from California for a friend's funeral when he was killed. Promise Marks, Smith's mother, remembers him as someone who had a love for life and cared a lot for people. She said Smith was the father of two young daughters.

Curtis Smith was found wounded after police responded to a shooting at Farragut Park in North Portland. He died at the scene. The medical examiner determined that Smith died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Born and raised in Portland, DeShazo was an avid music lover, even pursuing a music career, according to an obituary . He was the father of four children and will be remembered for his charming personality and magnetic smile, the obituary says.

Police responded to a report of shots heard in the Madison South Neighborhood. When officers arrived, two people were found injured. A third victim, Shawndell DeShazo II, was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. The medical examiner determined DeShazo died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in Northeast Portland where they found two victims. One of those victims, Tyler Turpin, died at the scene. It was determined that Turpin died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

James Setty was found dead after police responded to a medical check on the east end of the Broadway Bridge. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Setty died from stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Status: One person was detained at the scene but no further information has been released by police.

Police responded to a report of an injured person at a house in the 4700 block of North McCoy Court. When officers arrived they found a male victim who appeared to have a gunshot wound. The victim did not survive and his death was ruled a homicide.

Status: Elijah Sir Lonnie Townsend has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to Zenuch's death, according to court documents.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4700 block of Southeast 83rd Avenue where they found Cory Zenuch. He did not survive. The cause of death was determined to be homicide by stabbing.

On February 5, Portland Police were called to a local hospital where a 5-year-old boy was being treated. Detectives determined that the child had been injured at his home in the 300 block of Northeast 141st Avenue. Five days later the boy died at the hospital. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined the child died from blunt force trauma and ruled the death a homicide.

Status: A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police.

Michael Arrington was shot outside a 7-Eleven in the Kenton Neighborhood in Northeast Portland. Paramedics attempted to help Arrington but he died after being taken to the hospital.

Status: William Earl Aho was charged with second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Police responded to a report of an assault in Downtown Portland near the Burnside Bridge. Officers found Jay Ahn who appeared to be wounded from a stabbing. Ahn was transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Highway. When officers arrived they found Kim Lambright dead at the scene. An autopsy determined Lambright died by a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide.

Status: Roy Lawrence Bennett Jr. has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including first and second degree murder and robbery in the first degree.

Rees was just one month away from getting married when he died, according to a GoFundMe online. Rees had a fiancée, three sons and three grandchildren, the fundraiser said.

According to court documents, Rees, who was an employee of Peninsula Iron Works, was driven into after confronting a man who appeared to be trying to break into cars in his company's parking lot.

Errol Rees was in the Cathedral Park neighborhood near the St. Johns Bridge when he was struck and hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene. Rees later died from his injuries.

Status: Blake Maurice Daniels pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, as well as, unlawful possession and delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a WinCo Foods grocery store in the Russell neighborhood of Northeast Portland. When police arrived, they found Jay Underwood who had died. The medical examiner determined that Underwood died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Titus McNack was found dead after police responded to multiple calls about shots in the Eliot neighborhood near Dawson Park. The state medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined McNack died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

A GoFundMe created by Borbon-Lopez's sister Keila describes him as an amazing friend, brother, uncle and son. "If you knew Charlie you knew his smile lit up the whole room," the fundraiser said.

Charlie Borbon-Lopez and his girlfriend Jennifer Garcia died from gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Cully neighborhood near the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street. Borbon-Lopez was transported to the hospital where he later died. His death was ruled a homicide.

Jennifer Garcia and her boyfriend Charlie Borbon-Lopez died from gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Cully neighborhood near the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street. Garcia died at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide.

Calvin Jackson III was found dead after police responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the Humboldt neighborhood in North Portland. The medical examiner determined Jackson died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Status: Dakota Means has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and assault in the first degree, according to court documents.

According to an indictment, Dakota Kurtis Means is accused of assaulting and killing Hunter Means, a person under the age of 14.

Status: Anthony Maurice Millner has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges, according to court documents.

Police responded to a death investigation at an apartment in the Old Town neighborhood. When officers arrived they found Edward Grant dead. The medical examiner determined Grant died by blunt force trauma and ruled the death a homicide.

Status : The security guard involved has not been charged with a crime.

Freddy Nelson was shot and killed by an armed security guard hired to patrol businesses in the Delta Park area, according to police. PPB has not revealed what led to the shooting. A medical examiner determined Nelson died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Born and raised in Georgia, Lockett joined the Army after high school, according to his obituary . It describes him as a proud father to a daughter "who was the joy of his life and his reason for giving life all that he had."

Police responded to a call about a man who was shot near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Center Street. When they arrived they found Darren Lockett with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. A medical examiner confirmed Lockett died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Status: Aaron David Christopher has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, assault in the first degree, first degree abuse of corpse and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.

Portland Police responded to a welfare check in the Madison South neighborhood where they found Joseph Robert Sipe dead. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Sipe died from blunt and sharp force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

A GoFundMe organized on behalf of Hunt's mother describes him as a star athlete with his whole future in front of him. Hunt was a student in the Evergreen School District in Vancouver, WA , the district confirmed.

Officers responded to the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street, near Argay City Park, and found the body of a victim, whom police identified as Sergio Hunt. Officers believed Hunt had been the victim of a hit-and-run crash. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was from homicidal violence and ruled the death a homicide.

Status: Shane Michael Finnell, who has been identified as Arb-Bloodgood's brother-in-law, was arrested at the scene. Finnell pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Arb-Bloodgood was shot in her backyard after her husband and his brother got into an argument over laundry, according to court documents.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the Portsmouth neighborhood of North Portland. There they found one victim, Alexandra Arb-Bloodgood, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Arb-Bloodgood died from a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide

Williams' obituary says she will be remembered "as someone who lived her life with rich adventures, tasting new foods, surrounded by friends and family." She had a passion for traveling, hiking, camping, local food and music, the obituary reads. She is survived by her parents, siblings, cousins and grandparents.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6800 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in the Woodlawn neighborhood. When officers arrived they found two victims and both were transported to a nearby hospital. Danae Williams later died from her injuries.

Born in Portland, Yoakum was the father of two young boys. Family members say he was just days away from starting a new job at the electrician's union when he was killed.

Jalon Yoakum was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting while getting pizza at a food cart pod in Northeast Portland. Witnesses reportedly heard close to a dozen shots before the killer sped off. When officers arrived Yoakum was dead. The medical examiner determined Yoakum died as a result of gunshots and ruled the death a homicide.

Portland Police responded to a report of gunshots at a house in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street. When officers arrived they found a large crowd attending a house party and Jemare Lowell Manns unconscious. Paramedics attempted to save his life but he died. The medical examiner determined Manns died as a result of a gunshot and ruled his death a homicide.

Status: Henry Brogdon was arrested by US Marshals in Tyler, Texas and extradited back to Portland. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, arson in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person, according to court records.

A statement from TriMet said White was "a public servant who was committed to her riders and who approached her job with kindness and care."

White was a mother of two and worked multiple jobs to provide for her family, including one as a TriMet bus driver. Her family remembers her joy and strength — saying she was someone who wanted everyone to have fun, dance and laugh.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the Cathedral Park neighborhood. When officers arrived they found Breauna White dead in an apartment. The medical examiner determined White died of gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

June 2021 :

Shootings: 114

Homicides: 11

38. Gary O'Connor, 45

6/5/21

1900 block of Southeast Ochoco Street

Gary O'Connor was found dead near the entrance to the Springwater Trail in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood in Southeast Portland. His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.

Status: Michael McAllester has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.

39. Mitchell Jay Nacoste, 31

6/6/21

4000 block of Southeast Boise Street

Portland police responded to the report of a shooting at a residence in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. Upon arrival officers found four people dead, one of whom was Mitchell Jay Nacoste, from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Oregonian reported an attempted marijuana robbery led to a gunfight. Two men who flew to Portland from Texas and two half-brothers from Portland died. A third man from Texas got away in a van after the shooting. PPB has not publicly released any details about what led to the shooting.

Nacoste lived at the home where the shooting occurred. His half-brother Kendall Gragg also died at the scene.

Status: No arrests reported.

40. Kendall Preston Gragg, 27

6/6/21

4000 block of Southeast Boise Street

Portland police responded to the report of a shooting at a residence in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. Officers found four people dead, including Kendall Preston Gragg, from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Oregonian reported an attempted marijuana robbery led to a gunfight. Two men who flew to Portland from Texas and two half-brothers from Portland died. A third man from Texas got away in a van after the shooting. PPB has not publicly released any details about what led to the shooting.

Gragg lived less than a mile away from the house where the shooting occurred, according to The Oregonian. His half-brother Mitchell Nacoste also died at the scene.

Status: No arrests reported.

41. Donovan Lenford, 24

6/6/21

4000 block of Southeast Boise Street

Donovan Lenford was found dead after police responded to a shooting in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. He was one of four victims at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.

The Oregonian reported an attempted marijuana robbery led to a gunfight. Two men who flew to Portland from Texas and two half-brothers from Portland died. A third man from Texas got away in a van after the shooting. PPB has not publicly released any details about what led to the shooting.

Status: No arrests reported.

42. Eyion Willis, 23

6/6/21

4000 block of Southeast Boise Street

Eyion Willis was one of four people found dead after police responded to a shooting in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. The Oregonian reported an attempted marijuana robbery led to a gunfight. Willis died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Status: No arrests reported.

43. Dennis Harman, 34

6/8/21

4000 block of North Interstate Avenue

Dennis Harman was found dead after police responded to a report of gunshots in the Overlook neighborhood in North Portland. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Harman died from a gunshot and ruled his death a homicide.

Status: No arrests reported.

44. Frank Keller, 61

6/8/21

4700 block of North Lombard Street

Police responded to a call of two people fighting in the 4700 block of North Lombard Street in the Portsmouth neighborhood. When officers arrived they found Frank Keller unresponsive on the ground. Paramedics confirmed that Keller had died.

Status: Police arrested a suspect on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter but that charge was later dropped and that individual was released from custody, according to court documents.

45. William Kendrick, 36

6/17/21

7400 block of Northeast Glisan Street

William Kendrick arrived at a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later transported to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries, according to police. Kendrick later died and the medical examiner determined that his death was a homicide by gunshot.

Police located a crime scene in the 7400 block of Northeast Glisan Street in the Montavilla neighborhood.

Status: No arrests reported.

46. Alexander Douglas Martinson, 19

6/19/21

North Columbia Way and North Midway Avenue

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood. There they found Alexander Douglas Martinson who appeared to have been shot. Martinson was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Martinson was killed after a confrontation escalated following a social media dispute involving Martinson, Jaizion Nathaniel Propps and their respective girlfriends.

Status: Jaizion Nathaniel Propps has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges related to Martinson's death, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, perjury and tampering with a witness, according to Multnomah County court records.

Jairo Acevedo Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and numerous counts of tampering with a witness.

47. Olance A. Upton, 47

6/25/21

Southeast Clatsop Street and 147th Avenue

Portland Police Homicide Detectives, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene of a suspicious death near Southeast Clatsop Street and 147th Avenue. There they found Olance Upton who was dead. An autopsy determined Upton died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Status: No arrests reported.

48. Alexzander Hensey, 20

6/28/21

Rocky Butte in Joseph Wood Hill Park

Portland police responded to a report of a shooting near the Rocky Butte Natural Area in Northeast Portland. There they found Alexzander Hensey who was dead when they arrived. An autopsy determined Hensey died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

A GoFundMe organized by Hensey's cousin describes him as having "an infectious smile that would fill the whole room." Hensey was the father to a 1-year-old daughter and was focused on getting his life back on track for her, the fundraiser says.