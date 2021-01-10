What we know about Portland's homicide victims from 2021
More than 70 people have been killed in Portland this year. These are the victims and what we know about their deaths.
On Sunday, October 24, the city of Portland passed a grim milestone — a double killing in Old Town made 2021 the deadliest year in the city's modern history. So far, more than 70 people have been killed.
The rise in homicides comes amid a surge in gun violence. Most of Portland's victims were killed by someone with a gun. At the current rate, the city will surpass 1,200 shootings by the end of the year. In 2019, Portland Police reported less than 400.
Since July 2020, the uptick in violence has been rapid and unprecedented. Police cite a lack of resources — fewer patrol officers and overworked homicide detectives can't keep up with the caseload. Others point to long-term underinvestment in historically marginalized communities where much of the violence is concentrated. Some describe an escalating conflict between rival gangs, fueled by fear and retaliation.
Almost everyone KGW spoke to agreed — the factors that lead to violence have been accelerated, both directly and indirectly, by the coronavirus pandemic.
While city leaders scramble to address the crisis on Portland's streets, families are left to grieve — most have more questions than answers, wondering if justice will ever be served. The majority of this year's homicides remain unsolved.
For many victims, the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear — casualties of late night, indiscriminate attacks, some with no witnesses at all.
Others were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire of an ongoing dispute.
The following is what we know about the more than 70 people who have been killed in the city of Portland this year.
This list will continue to be updated. If you have a photo of a victim who is unidentified or would like to share more information please email us here.
If you have any information about any of the following cases, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon here.
January 2021:
Shootings: 104
Homicides: 8
1 - Christian Martinez, 23
1/02/21
13400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard
Christian Martinez was killed after being accidentally shot by his younger brother, Angel Martinez. The two brothers were in their apartment checking out a new revolver that Angel had recently purchased. Angel Martinez thought the weapon was unloaded when he mishandled it, firing a shot and killing his brother, according to court documents.
Status: Angel Martinez pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to 150 days in jail and five years probation, according to court records.
2 - Miguel Angel Armenta-Hernandez, 41
1/12/21
4800 block of Northeast 100th Avenue
Armenta-Hernandez was found dead after Portland police responded to a shooting call at 4:15 a.m. in the Parkrose neighborhood in Northeast Portland. An autopsy determined Armenta-Hernandez died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide. No further information has been released.
Status: No arrests reported.
3 - Adam Kekoa Adams, 28
1/17/21
14300 block of Southeast Division Street
Adam Kekoa Adams and his brother-in-law Frank Gouland were found dead after police responded to a shooting near Southeast 143rd Avenue and Division Street. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined both men died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths a homicide.
Jennifer Adams, Adams' sister-in-law, remembers him as kind and comforting, telling KGW he was someone everybody wanted to be around. She said Adams was a loving father that enjoyed dancing and being with his family.
Status: No arrests reported.
4 - Frank Gouland, 31
1/17/21
14300 block of Southeast Division Street
Frank Gouland, and his brother-in-law Adam Kekoa Adams were found dead after police responded to a shooting near Southeast 143rd Avenue and Division Street. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined both men died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths a homicide.
Jennifer Adams remembers Gouland as a devoted father to his 5-year-old daughter.
Status: No arrests reported.
5 - Samuel Feltis, 31
1/17/21
3200 block of Southeast 90th Place
Samuel Feltis was found dead on Southeast 90th Place, just north of Powell Boulevard, around 7:40 p.m. after officers responded to a call about a suspicious death.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed Feltis died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.
An obituary for Feltis describes him as a loving father and lifelong basketball fan of the Utah Jazz. Born in Tucson, Arizona, Feltis wanted to be a paleontologist growing up. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed being in nature, the obituary says.
Status: No arrests reported.
6 - Jean Gerich, 77
1/25/21
Southeast 19th Avenue and Stark Street
Jean Gerich was one of 10 victims in a string of hit-and-run crashes in Southeast Portland. Nine other people were wounded, according to police.
Family and friends remember Gerich as a loving mother of two and grandmother of five. A Portlander since 1972, she had beaten cancer and was excited to go back out into the world after the pandemic.
Detectives believe the suspected driver, identified as Paul Rivas of Oregon City, intended to hit and injure people but do not believe he was motivated by bias or politics and there is no evidence the crashes were an act of terrorism. The suspect was captured by police after neighbors in the area surrounded him while he tried to run away.
Status: Paul Rivas has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges outlined in a 31-count indictment, including second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
7 - Christina Gomez, 24
1/28/21
9500 block of North Buchanan Avenue
Christina Gomez was found dead after police responded to a shooting call in the St. Johns neighborhood. The Medical Examiner determined Gomez died of a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide.
Status: The circumstances surrounding Gomez's death are still under investigation, however all parties involved in the incident have been identified and interviewed, according to Portland Police.
8 - Isaiah Jason Maza Jr., 19
1/31/21
100 block of Northeast 120th Avenue
Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Northeast 120th Avenue. When officers arrived they found Isaiah Jason Maza Jr. with a stab wound. Maza died at the scene. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Status: In August, police identified Gerson Perez-Gil as a suspect in the case. Homicide detectives obtained a warrant for Perez-Gil's arrest for second-degree murder.
February 2021:
Shootings: 75
Homicides: 9
9 - Unknown, 5
2/10/21
Died at a local hospital
On February 5, Portland Police were called to a local hospital where a 5-year-old boy was being treated. Detectives determined that the child had been injured at his home in the 300 block of Northeast 141st Avenue. Five days later the boy died at the hospital. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined the child died from blunt force trauma and ruled the death a homicide.
KGW has reached out to Portland Police for more information about the victim.
Status: No arrests reported.
10 - Cory Zenuch, 28
2/10/21
4700 block of Southeast 83rd Avenue
Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4700 block of Southeast 83rd Avenue where they found Cory Zenuch. He did not survive. The cause of death was determined to be homicide by stabbing.
Status: Elijah Sir Lonnie Townsend has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to Zenuch's death, according to court documents.
11 - Unknown, 28
2/12/21
4700 block of North McCoy Court
Police responded to a report of an injured person at a house in the 4700 block of North McCoy Court. When officers arrived they found a male victim who appeared to have a gunshot wound. The victim did not survive and his death was ruled a homicide.
KGW has reached out to Portland Police for more information about the victim.
Status: One person was detained at the scene but no further information has been released by police.
12 - James Setty, 57
2/20/21
East end of the Broadway Bridge
James Setty was found dead after police responded to a medical check on the east end of the Broadway Bridge. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Setty died from stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
13 - Tyler Turpin, 25
2/20/21
Northeast 54th Avenue and Fremont Street
Police responded to a report of a shooting in Northeast Portland where they found two victims. One of those victims, Tyler Turpin, died at the scene. It was determined that Turpin died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
14 - Shawndell L. DeShazo II, 28
2/25/21
1800 block of Northeast 66th Avenue
Police responded to a report of shots heard in the Madison South Neighborhood. When officers arrived, two people were found injured. A third victim, Shawndell DeShazo II, was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. The medical examiner determined DeShazo died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.
Born and raised in Portland, DeShazo was an avid music lover, even pursuing a music career, according to an obituary. He was the father of four children and will be remembered for his charming personality and magnetic smile, the obituary says.
Status: No arrests reported.
15 - Curtis D. Smith, 25
2/25/21
Farragut Park, 7736 North Kerby Avenue
Curtis Smith was found wounded after police responded to a shooting at Farragut Park in North Portland. He died at the scene. The medical examiner determined that Smith died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.
Smith was visiting from California for a friend's funeral when he was killed. Promise Marks, Smith's mother, remembers him as someone who had a love for life and cared a lot for people. She said Smith was the father of two young daughters.
"He cared about the well being of his friends. He cared about making something of his life and being a better human being," said Marks.
Status: No arrests reported.
16 - William Peters, 40
2/27/21
Acropolis Steakhouse, 8325 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard
Police responded to a shooting at the Acropolis Steakhouse in Sellwood and found two men injured with gunshot wounds. William Peters died at the scene and the state medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. A second man, Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, died the next day at a hospital.
A GoFundMe account organized to cover Peters' funeral expenses describes him as an amazing friend, brother, son, fiancée and father, who was an innocent bystander when he became a victim of gun violence.
Status: No arrests reported.
17 - Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, 36
2/27/21
Acropolis Steakhouse, 8325 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard
Police responded to a shooting at the Acropolis Steakhouse in Sellwood and found two men injured with gunshot wounds. Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide died the next day at a hospital. The state medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Born in Ventura, CA, Arrambide moved to Lincoln County with his family in 1992, according to his obituary. A La Pine resident at the time of his death, Arrambide worked as a tile setter in Bend and enjoyed fishing and hiking in his free time. Arrambide was also a father and leaves behind a partner, the obituary said.
Status: No arrests reported.
March 2021:
Shootings: 93
Homicides: 8
18 - Jennifer Garcia, 21
3/1/21
5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street
Jennifer Garcia and her boyfriend Charlie Borbon-Lopez died from gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Cully neighborhood near the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street. Garcia died at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
19 - Charlie Borbon-Lopez, 20
3/1/21
5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street
Charlie Borbon-Lopez and his girlfriend Jennifer Garcia died from gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Cully neighborhood near the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street. Borbon-Lopez was transported to the hospital where he later died. His death was ruled a homicide.
A GoFundMe created by Borbon-Lopez's sister Keila describes him as an amazing friend, brother, uncle and son. "If you knew Charlie you knew his smile lit up the whole room," the fundraiser said.
Status: No arrests reported.
20 - Titus L. McNack, 42
3/9/21
2900 block of North Williams Avenue
Titus McNack was found dead after police responded to multiple calls about shots in the Eliot neighborhood near Dawson Park. The state medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined McNack died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
21 - Jay Underwood, 60
3/17/21
WinCo Foods, 1950 Northeast 122nd Avenue
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a WinCo Foods grocery store in the Russell neighborhood of Northeast Portland. When police arrived, they found Jay Underwood who had died. The medical examiner determined that Underwood died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.
Status: Blake Maurice Daniels pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, as well as, unlawful possession and delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, according to court documents.
22 - Errol Rees, 57
3/19/21
North Crawford Street near the St. Johns Bridge
Errol Rees was in the Cathedral Park neighborhood near the St. Johns Bridge when he was struck and hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene. Rees later died from his injuries.
According to court documents, Rees, who was an employee of Peninsula Iron Works, was driven into after confronting a man who appeared to be trying to break into cars in his company's parking lot.
Rees was just one month away from getting married when he died, according to a GoFundMe online. Rees had a fiancée, three sons and three grandchildren, the fundraiser said.
Status: Roy Lawrence Bennett Jr. has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including first and second degree murder and robbery in the first degree.
23 - Kim Lambright, 53
3/28/21
Wooded area near Southwest Barbur Blvd and Southwest Capital Hwy
Police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Highway. When officers arrived they found Kim Lambright dead at the scene. An autopsy determined Lambright died by a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
24 - Jay Ahn, 40
3/31/21
Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street
Police responded to a report of an assault in Downtown Portland near the Burnside Bridge. Officers found Jay Ahn who appeared to be wounded from a stabbing. Ahn was transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
Status: William Earl Aho was charged with second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.
25 - Michael Arrington, 53
3/31/21
Outside 7-Eleven, 1931 North Lombard Street
Michael Arrington was shot outside a 7-Eleven in the Kenton Neighborhood in Northeast Portland. Paramedics attempted to help Arrington but he died after being taken to the hospital.
Status: A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police.
April 2021:
Shootings: 77
Homicides: 3
26 - Edward T. Grant, 41
4/10/21
0 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue
Police responded to a death investigation at an apartment in the Old Town neighborhood. When officers arrived they found Edward Grant dead. The medical examiner determined Grant died by blunt force trauma and ruled the death a homicide.
Status: Anthony Maurice Millner has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges, according to court documents.
27 - Hunter Means
4/17/21
According to an indictment, Dakota Kurtis Means is accused of assaulting and killing Hunter Means, a person under the age of 14.
KGW has reached out to Portland Police for more information about the victim.
Status: Dakota Means has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and assault in the first degree, according to court documents.
28 - Calvin Jerome Jackson III, 20
4/19/21
800 block of North Webster Street
Calvin Jackson III was found dead after police responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the Humboldt neighborhood in North Portland. The medical examiner determined Jackson died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
May 2021:
Shootings: 105
Homicides: 9
29 - Breauna White, 30
5/5/21
Apartment near North Willamette Boulevard and North Charleston Avenue
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the Cathedral Park neighborhood. When officers arrived they found Breauna White dead in an apartment. The medical examiner determined White died of gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.
White was a mother of two and worked multiple jobs to provide for her family, including one as a TriMet bus driver. Her family remembers her joy and strength — saying she was someone who wanted everyone to have fun, dance and laugh.
A statement from TriMet said White was "a public servant who was committed to her riders and who approached her job with kindness and care."
Status: Henry Brogdon was arrested by US Marshals in Tyler, Texas and extradited back to Portland. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, arson in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person, according to court records.
30 - Jemare Lowell Manns, 21
5/9/21
8500 block of Southeast Harney Street
Portland Police responded to a report of gunshots at a house in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street. When officers arrived they found a large crowd attending a house party and Jemare Lowell Manns unconscious. Paramedics attempted to save his life but he died. The medical examiner determined Manns died as a result of a gunshot and ruled his death a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
31 - Jalon M. Yoakum, 33
5/12/21
11800 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard
Jalon Yoakum was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting while getting pizza at a food cart pod in Northeast Portland. Witnesses reportedly heard close to a dozen shots before the killer sped off. When officers arrived Yoakum was dead. The medical examiner determined Yoakum died as a result of gunshots and ruled the death a homicide.
Born in Portland, Yoakum was the father of two young boys. Family members say he was just days away from starting a new job at the electrician's union when he was killed.
Status: No arrests reported.
32. Danae K. Williams, 25
5/12/21
6800 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6800 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in the Woodlawn neighborhood. When officers arrived they found two victims and both were transported to a nearby hospital. Danae Williams later died from her injuries.
Williams' obituary says she will be remembered "as someone who lived her life with rich adventures, tasting new foods, surrounded by friends and family." She had a passion for traveling, hiking, camping, local food and music, the obituary reads. She is survived by her parents, siblings, cousins and grandparents.
Status: No arrests reported.
33. Alexandra R. Arb-Bloodgood, 29
5/16/21
8000 block of North Newman Avenue
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the Portsmouth neighborhood of North Portland. There they found one victim, Alexandra Arb-Bloodgood, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Arb-Bloodgood died from a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide
Arb-Bloodgood was shot in her backyard after her husband and his brother got into an argument over laundry, according to court documents.
Status: Shane Michael Finnell, who has been identified as Arb-Bloodgood's brother-in-law, was arrested at the scene. Finnell pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
34. Sergio Hunt, 17
5/23/21
14300 block of Northeast Milton Street
Officers responded to the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street, near Argay City Park, and found the body of a victim, whom police identified as Sergio Hunt. Officers believed Hunt had been the victim of a hit-and-run crash. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was from homicidal violence and ruled the death a homicide.
A GoFundMe organized on behalf of Hunt's mother describes him as a star athlete with his whole future in front of him. Hunt was a student in the Evergreen School District in Vancouver, WA , the district confirmed.
Status: No arrests reported.
35. Joseph Robert Sipe, 24
5/25/21
Near Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street
Portland Police responded to a welfare check in the Madison South neighborhood where they found Joseph Robert Sipe dead. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Sipe died from blunt and sharp force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.
Status: Aaron David Christopher has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, assault in the first degree, first degree abuse of corpse and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.
36. Darren Lockett, 40
5/29/21
Southeast 132nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street
Police responded to a call about a man who was shot near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Center Street. When they arrived they found Darren Lockett with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. A medical examiner confirmed Lockett died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
Born and raised in Georgia, Lockett joined the Army after high school, according to his obituary. It describes him as a proud father to a daughter "who was the joy of his life and his reason for giving life all that he had."
Status: No arrests reported.
37. Freddy Nelson Jr., 49
5/29/21
1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive
Freddy Nelson was shot and killed by an armed security guard hired to patrol businesses in the Delta Park area, according to police. PPB has not revealed what led to the shooting. A medical examiner determined Nelson died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.
Status: The security guard involved has not been charged with a crime.
June 2021:
Shootings: 114
Homicides: 11
38. Gary O'Connor, 45
6/5/21
1900 block of Southeast Ochoco Street
Gary O'Connor was found dead near the entrance to the Springwater Trail in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood in Southeast Portland. His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.
Status: Michael McAllester has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.
39. Mitchell Jay Nacoste, 31
6/6/21
4000 block of Southeast Boise Street
Portland police responded to the report of a shooting at a residence in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. Upon arrival officers found four people dead, one of whom was Mitchell Jay Nacoste, from apparent gunshot wounds.
The Oregonian reported an attempted marijuana robbery led to a gunfight. Two men who flew to Portland from Texas and two half-brothers from Portland died. A third man from Texas got away in a van after the shooting. PPB has not publicly released any details about what led to the shooting.
Nacoste lived at the home where the shooting occurred. His half-brother Kendall Gragg also died at the scene.
Status: No arrests reported.
40. Kendall Preston Gragg, 27
6/6/21
4000 block of Southeast Boise Street
Portland police responded to the report of a shooting at a residence in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. Officers found four people dead, including Kendall Preston Gragg, from apparent gunshot wounds.
The Oregonian reported an attempted marijuana robbery led to a gunfight. Two men who flew to Portland from Texas and two half-brothers from Portland died. A third man from Texas got away in a van after the shooting. PPB has not publicly released any details about what led to the shooting.
Gragg lived less than a mile away from the house where the shooting occurred, according to The Oregonian. His half-brother Mitchell Nacoste also died at the scene.
Status: No arrests reported.
41. Donovan Lenford, 24
6/6/21
4000 block of Southeast Boise Street
Donovan Lenford was found dead after police responded to a shooting in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. He was one of four victims at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.
The Oregonian reported an attempted marijuana robbery led to a gunfight. Two men who flew to Portland from Texas and two half-brothers from Portland died. A third man from Texas got away in a van after the shooting. PPB has not publicly released any details about what led to the shooting.
Status: No arrests reported.
42. Eyion Willis, 23
6/6/21
4000 block of Southeast Boise Street
Eyion Willis was one of four people found dead after police responded to a shooting in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. The Oregonian reported an attempted marijuana robbery led to a gunfight. Willis died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
43. Dennis Harman, 34
6/8/21
4000 block of North Interstate Avenue
Dennis Harman was found dead after police responded to a report of gunshots in the Overlook neighborhood in North Portland. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Harman died from a gunshot and ruled his death a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
44. Frank Keller, 61
6/8/21
4700 block of North Lombard Street
Police responded to a call of two people fighting in the 4700 block of North Lombard Street in the Portsmouth neighborhood. When officers arrived they found Frank Keller unresponsive on the ground. Paramedics confirmed that Keller had died.
Status: Police arrested a suspect on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter but that charge was later dropped and that individual was released from custody, according to court documents.
45. William Kendrick, 36
6/17/21
7400 block of Northeast Glisan Street
William Kendrick arrived at a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later transported to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries, according to police. Kendrick later died and the medical examiner determined that his death was a homicide by gunshot.
Police located a crime scene in the 7400 block of Northeast Glisan Street in the Montavilla neighborhood.
Status: No arrests reported.
46. Alexander Douglas Martinson, 19
6/19/21
North Columbia Way and North Midway Avenue
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood. There they found Alexander Douglas Martinson who appeared to have been shot. Martinson was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Martinson was killed after a confrontation escalated following a social media dispute involving Martinson, Jaizion Nathaniel Propps and their respective girlfriends.
Status: Jaizion Nathaniel Propps has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges related to Martinson's death, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, perjury and tampering with a witness, according to Multnomah County court records.
Jairo Acevedo Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and numerous counts of tampering with a witness.
47. Olance A. Upton, 47
6/25/21
Southeast Clatsop Street and 147th Avenue
Portland Police Homicide Detectives, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene of a suspicious death near Southeast Clatsop Street and 147th Avenue. There they found Olance Upton who was dead. An autopsy determined Upton died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
48. Alexzander Hensey, 20
6/28/21
Rocky Butte in Joseph Wood Hill Park
Portland police responded to a report of a shooting near the Rocky Butte Natural Area in Northeast Portland. There they found Alexzander Hensey who was dead when they arrived. An autopsy determined Hensey died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.
A GoFundMe organized by Hensey's cousin describes him as having "an infectious smile that would fill the whole room." Hensey was the father to a 1-year-old daughter and was focused on getting his life back on track for her, the fundraiser says.
Status: No arrests reported.
July 2021:
Shootings: 138
Homicides: 5
49. Tyson Morlock, 20
7/1/21
Southeast Division Street and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
Tyson Morlock was found with a stab wound near Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southeast Division Street around 3:40 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury. The state medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.
Status: Police said the person who stabbed Morlock stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
50. Patrick Pruitt, 50
7/15/21
Southwest Broadway and Ankeny Street
Police responded to a disturbance in Downtown Portland, near Southwest Broadway and Ankeny Street. There they found Patrick Pruitt unconscious with serious injuries. Pruitt was transported to a hospital but died 11 days later from his injuries.
Status: Antonio L. Howard has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to court records.
51. Makayla Maree Harris, 34
7/17/21
300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue
Makayla Harris was shot and killed after someone open fired on a crowd of people in Downtown Portland. When officers arrived at the scene they found numerous people injured with gunshot wounds, including Harris, who was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.
Felicia Martinez, Harris' mother, said she will not stop seeking justice for her daughter and urged someone to come forward with information, writing in a letter:
"Makayla was beautiful, happy and recently graduated high school. To the community, my family and I are asking for continued privacy as we are grieving the loss of our beautiful Makayla. I am also asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with the investigators to help solve this senseless tragedy. I know someone out there knows who did this. Please do the right thing."
Status: No arrests reported.
52. Joseph Douglas Dewey, 34
7/17/21
11300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard
Police responded to a report of someone shot in the Parkrose neighborhood in Northeast Portland. When officers arrived they found Joseph Douglas Dewey who was unresponsive. Officers attempted to save Dewey's life but he died at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Dewey died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.
Status: Alec Kirk Belgarde has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted second-degree assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.
53. Quinton Bryce Miller, 37
7/24/21
Southwest Pine Street and 3rd Avenue
An ambulance was passing through Downtown Portland when it encountered Quinton Bryce Miller down in the street. Miller appeared seriously wounded and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. It was determined that Miller died of a stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide.
Status: Austin Drew Hayes was indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.
August 2021:
Shootings: 132
Homicides: 8
54. Donavinh Saelee, 18
8/7/21
12800 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard
Portland police responded to a medical call in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood after a security guard found a man, later identified as Donavinh Saelee, down. Medical personnel determined that Saelee had died. Officers at the scene found evidence of a shooting. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Saelee died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
55. Adrian Anastacio Richardson, 44
8/8/21
Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 26th Avenue
Portland police responded to reports of a shooting on a TriMet bus near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 26th Avenue. When officers arrived they found Adrian Richardson lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Richardson later died at the hospital and his death was ruled a homicide.
According to numerous witnesses cited in court documents, Richardson was yelling slurs and rude comments at a female passenger when another passenger, Wayne Conrad Thompson, told him to get off the bus. After Richardson refused, Thompson pulled out a small revolver and shot Richardson, according to the court memo.
Status: Wayne Conrad Thompson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
56. Odion Turner, 50
8/10/21
Northeast Milton Street between 82nd Avenue and 84th Avenue
Odion Turner was one of two people who died after six people were shot near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Milton Street in the Madison South neighborhood. Police said three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance and another went to the hospital in a private vehicle. Turner's death was ruled a homicide.
Turner, also known by his hip-hop name 12 O'Clock, was a well-known rapper and member of the hip-hop group Brooklyn Zu, a Wu-Tang Clan affiliate.
Status: No arrests reported.
57. David Turner, 45
8/10/21
Northeast Milton Street between 82nd Avenue and 84th Avenue
David Turner was one of two people who died after six people were shot near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Milton Street in the Madison South neighborhood. David Turner was the cousin of Odion Turner, the other person killed by the shooting. His death was ruled a homicide.
Like his cousin, David Turner was a rapper and member of the hip-hop group Brooklyn Zu, a Wu-Tang Clan affiliate. He was known by his hip-hop name Murdock.
Status: No arrests reported.
58. Quaii Snyder, 37
8/17/21
Near North Victory Boulevard and Interstate 5
Quaii Snyder was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital after police responded to the report of a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood. Snyder did not survive. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide by gunshot.
Status: No arrests reported.
59. Jonathan Polanco, 30
8/20/21
7-Eleven parking lot at 4450 Southeast 92nd Avenue
Jonathan "Johnny" Polanco was shot and killed in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Street in the Lents neighborhood. Video from the incident appears to show Polanco attempting to break up a fight before he was shot. Polanco was transported to the hospital where he later died. His death was ruled a homicide.
Family members told KGW they want people to remember Polanco as a brother, father, fiancée and friend to those who knew him. He leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.
Status: An arrest warrant has been issued for Leonard Edwards for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
A second suspect Deshondra Rayford turned herself in. She was booked into the Multnomah County jail on a warrant for third-degree assault.
60. JaMarie Herring Sr., 25
8/22/21
Mingle Lounge, 322 Northwest Everett Street
JaMarie Herring Sr. was shot and killed inside an Old Town bar after a fight broke out, according to court documents. He was treated by paramedics at the scene but died before reaching the hospital. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.
Status: Rolando L. Mingledoff Jr. has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
61. Thurston Harris, 48
8/27/21
Fred Meyer parking lot at 6850 North Lombard Street
Thurston Harris was run-over and killed by a vehicle in a Fred Meyer parking lot in the St. Johns neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene they found Harris pinned under a car and determined that he had died. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.
Thurston Harris’ wife, Tera Harris, was arrested at the scene for his murder, according to police.
A graduate of Roosevelt High School, Harris was a Portland native who remained active and social in the community, his obituary says. Harris leaves behind six children and eight grandchildren.
"His noticeable smile could light up a room. He worked hard and was very loyal to his family and friends. Thurston was a giving and kind-hearted man," the obituary reads.
Status: Tera Anne Harris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.
September 2021:
Shootings: 113
Homicides: 3
62. Sean Edward Garner, 44
9/19/21
8400 block of North Brandon Avenue
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood. There they found the body of Sean Edward Garner who appeared to have been shot. He was already dead when officers arrived. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Garner died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
A GoFundMe organized to cover Garner' funeral expenses describe him as "charismatic, artistic and a master storyteller." Garner leaves behind a son, according to the fundraiser.
Status: No arrests reported.
63. Jacob Knight-Vasquez, 34
9/24/21
Silver Dollar Pizza, 501 NW 21st Ave
Jacob Knight-Vasquez was shot and killed by someone who fired into Silver Dollar Pizza in Northwest Portland. When officers arrived at the scene they learned three men had been shot, the two others survived. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.
Vasquez, who worked across the street, was having a drink with friends when he was shot. Police do not believe he was the intended target of the shooting.
Vasquez and his partner Nik moved to town nearly two years ago from their hometown of Taft, near Bakersfield, California, according to his family.
Family members say they will remember Jacob as a bright, positive force and said he was fast to make friends.
Status: No arrests reported.
64. Craig Wisdom, 40
9/29/21
Northeast 60th Avenue and Everett Street
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the North Tabor neighborhood. When officers arrived they found the body of Craig Wisdom who was dead. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office performed an autopsy and determined the manner of death to be homicide by gunshot.
Status: The person suspected of shooting Wisdom remained at the scene, according to police. No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.
October 2021:
Shootings: 129
Homicides: 5
65. Joshua Newell, 41
10/1/21
500 block of Southeast 128th Avenue
Joshua Newell was shot and killed at a house in the Mill Park neighborhood in Southeast Portland. When police arrived they found Newell deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The medical examiner determined he died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
Status: Matthew Clement was arrested after a high speed car chase through Southeast Portland. He was eventually caught and arrested in Clackamas County. Clement has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.
66. Alexander Bowers, 32
10/9/21
North Fessenden Street and Newman Avenue
Police responded to a report of a shooting near McCoy Park in North Portland. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Alexander Bowers, who had died.
Status: No arrests reported.
67. Ashlie Walker, 37
10/24/21
Apartment building in the 300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue
Ashlie Walker was shot and killed inside an apartment building in the Old Town neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene they located two victims, both had died. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Walker died from a gunshot and ruled her death a homicide.
Family members said Walker was a loving mother and leaves behind two sons — an 8-year-old and a 14-year-old. They described her as someone who loved life and enjoyed music and cosplay, frequently dressing up as characters from Star Wars and Disney.
Status: Michael S. VanDomelen has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.
68. Daniel Davis, 47
10/24/21
Apartment building in the 300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue
Daniel Davis was shot and killed inside an apartment building in the Old Town neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene they located two victims, Davis and Ashlie Walker. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Davis died from a gunshot and ruled his death a homicide.
Status: Michael S. VanDomelen has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.
69. Paul Larson, 35
10/26/21
Northeast Lloyd Boulevard and 11th Avenue
Officers responded to a welfare check call in the Lloyd District in Northeast Portland. There they found the body of Paul Larson who appeared to have died under suspicious circumstances. The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled Larson's death a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
November 2021:
Homicides: 2
70. Dominick Luster, 30
11/6/21
1000 block of Northeast Madrona Street
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Woodlawn Neighborhood in Northeast Portland. When police arrived they found Dominick Luster dead in a vehicle. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Luster died of gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.
Status: No arrests reported.
71. George Edward Rowe IV , 34
11/7/21
2300 block of Southeast 148th Avenue
Police responded to a welfare check in the Centennial neighborhood in Southeast Portland. When officers arrived they found George Edward Rowe IV, who also goes by Tylor Rowe, deceased. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide by gunshot.
Status: No arrests reported.
Officer Involved Shootings: Fatal Incidents
Fatal incidents: 3
Robert Douglas Delgado, 46
4/16/21
Lents Park, 4727 Southeast 92nd Avenue
Portland police responded to a call at Lents Park after a report of a man waving a gun. When officers arrived at the scene they found Robert Delgado. Video recorded by a witness that was presented to a Multnomah County grand jury showed PPB officers standing behind trees, telling Delgado to put his hands up and get down on the ground.
According to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney, Delgado appeared agitated and was yelling at the police. He then pointed a replica handgun, which officers believed to be a real gun, at officers. At that point, Officer Zachary DeLong fired at Delgado, killing him. Police recovered a replica handgun with an orange tip from the scene.
The day of his vigil, Robert Delgado's family told reporters that the 46-year-old was having a mental health crisis when he was killed and they don't believe police handled it appropriately.
Status: A grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by Portland Police Officer Zachary DeLong.
Michael Ray Townsend, 40
6/24/21
Motel 6 parking lot at Northeast Grand Avenue and Holladay Street
Police responded to a report of a welfare check on a man dressed in all black at a motel in the 500 block of Northeast Holladay Street. When officers arrived they found Michael Townsend.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Townsend had consumed "a large amount of methamphetamine" and told police he wanted to go to the hospital.
Another officer explained to Townsend that he'd need to be patted down before being taken to the hospital. Townsend started to reach for his pocket and expressed that he did not want to be patted down, so the officer backed off.
Townsend then pulled out a sharp-ended screwdriver and advanced toward Officer Curtis Brown, according to surveillance video from the incident. Brown backed away and ordered him to drop the weapon. When he refused, Brown fired two shots.
Status: A grand jury cleared Officer Curtis Brown of criminal wrongdoing.
Alexander Tadros, 30
8/27/21
Apartment building in the 1600 block of North Willis Boulevard
Portland police responded to an apartment building in the 1600 block of North Willis Boulevard where the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was serving a warrant. The federal agency had requested assistance.
When officers arrived they learned that an armed suspect was threatening to shoot the federal agents, according to Portland Police. Approximately one hour after officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Alexander Tadros, fired at least one shot through a wall and a Portland police officer was hit in the hip.
Police said additional shots came from Tadros' location and Portland Police Officers Joshua Howery and Jake Ramsey fired their weapons.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy and determined that Tadros died from a single gunshot wound fired by an officer.
Status: The investigation is ongoing.