GRESHAM, Oregon — On Wednesday, the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of both articles of impeachment. As predicted, there was nowhere near the two-thirds vote needed to remove the president from office, bringing the three week-long trial to an end.

“I don't think [the trial] was a waste of time,” said political analyst, Len Bergstein. “It was an intensive education in what the country's all about.”

Bergstein likened the impeachment trial proceedings to an inkblot test, but a critical one.



“People see in it, what they want to,” said Bergstein.

In downtown Gresham, those perspectives were truly varied.

“It's just a shame the Senate didn't live up to their obligations,” said Matt Strong.



Others like Mitchell Dorsey reasoned that members of the Senate did live up to their obligation over the matters at hand.



“If the Democratic Party is so focused on getting Trump out of office, I think they should focus on getting a candidate that's a lot more likable and that people are going to vote for over Trump,” suggested Dorsey.



Bergstein said the end of the president’s impeachment trial will give way to a period of suspense leading up to November.

“We don't know what is going to come out, we don't know the facts that were withheld from the trial that might bubble out over these next ten months,” said Bergstein. “I think both parties were at risk in this and it's to be announced which one comes out with the right thing.”

