Police: Woman jumps on officer's motorcycle at Portland protest, later arrested

Portland police say a woman threw herself onto an officer's motorcycle as he was leaving a crowd of protestors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests continued overnight in Portland marking nearly 120 nights of demonstrations. Things remained peaceful most of the night until a confrontation between protesters and a traffic police officer on his motorcycle.

Friday night, protesters gathered at Laurelhurst Park for a direct action march. Like the ones before it, it is calling for the complete abolition of police and prisons. They marched to the Penumbra Kelly building.

Officers say sometime after 9 p.m. the crowd of demonstrators began flashing high-powered lights into their eyes. Police issued warnings over a loudspeaker to the press and crowds gathered there were not allowed on the Kelly Building property.

Media and people moved back to the streets and stayed there for several hours, according to police.

Sometime after midnight though video surfaced on social media of a traffic officer approaching a car at East Burnside Street and Northeast 47th Avenue.

Independent journalists on the scene shared videos of the altercation between police and an agitated crowd.

Portland Police came out again to clear the scene to respond to an injured person. The patient was treated & taken to hospital by volunteer medics. The crowd is agitated. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/zuQiG8brTX — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 3, 2020

Here is a more stable video of motorcycle cop running over protesterhttps://t.co/s4qs5nta5j — John #PortlandProtest (@Johnnthelefty) October 3, 2020

Police say the crowd was hostile and that the traffic officer asked multiple times for people to step back. As the officer began to leave video shows he accelerated through bystanders colliding with a woman who was in front of the officer.

Multiple videos surfaced showing different angles of the officer driving through the crowd and hitting a woman.

Police say the officer slowly pulled his motorcycle forward to disengage from the protestors when the woman jumped onto the motorcycle and was pushed aside.

Four people were arrested from last night's demonstrations. The following individuals were charged and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center:



Joel Hanson, 20, of Gresham, Oregon was charged with Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Harassment.



Dominic Williams, 26, of Portland, was charged with Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.



Alexander Sundine, 27, of Vancouver, Washington was charged with Interfering with a Peace Officer.

The woman who jumped on the motorcycle is in custody and being evaluated at a hospital.

Police say she will be identified later. No information has been released on her condition at this time.