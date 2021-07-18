Police: Two suspects arrested in Portland convenience store armed robbery spree

Two people have been arrested in connection with six different armed robberies around Portland Sunday morning, police say.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two suspects were arrested after an armed robbery spree, traffic pursuit and manhunt through a neighborhood in Portland on Sunday morning.

At 5 a.m. Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers responded to an armed robbery call at a convenience store located near 10300 Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

Shortly after, another convenience store was robbed near 11000 Southeast Foster Road, police said.

The robbers were armed with handguns and drove off.

Portland police found a car matching the suspect car description and attempted to stop it. The suspects drove off, starting a high-speed chase with officers in the area of Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 140th Avenue.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle until the driver stopped the car and everyone inside ran off into a nearby community close to Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.

When searching the car, police found a gun believed to be an airsoft rifle.

Due to the police having information the suspects were armed the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) responded and asked people who lived in the area to shelter in place.

Around 7 a.m. police spotted several of the suspects inside another vehicle. Four suspects in total were taken into custody, police said.

Officers found a handgun was found under the seat in the car.

Police looked for a fifth suspect but at 10:00 a.m. law enforcement cleared the area and lifted the shelter in place order.

Two arrests were made in connection with six armed robberies at convenience stores this morning:

2:19a.m.: 6000 block of Northeast Win Sivers Rd

2:46a.m.: 6200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard

4:41a.m.: 7100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard

5:00a.m.: 10300 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard

5:04a.m.: 11000 block of Southeast Foster Road

Another case in Wood Village (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

An adult, Rashun C. Tyler, 24, has been booked into the Multnomah County jail and charged with six counts of first-degree robbery. A juvenile male has been booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and charged with 6 counts of first-degree robbery.

Two other juveniles were released to their guardians without charges, police said.