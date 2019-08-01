Hillsboro Police say two people managed to get away with cash after running over an ATM in a tractor overnight Tuesday.

Police were called to the Wells Fargo bank's ATM off NW Butler Road just after 2 a.m.

They say the suspects were able to get away with an unknown amount of cash -- and had to ditch their tractor at the scene.

Police say the suspects then fled in a U-Haul, which was later found ditched near the Epson Plant off NW Sunset Highway.

Sgt. Eric Bunday said they have no identifying information about the suspects.

KGW