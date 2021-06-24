x
Local News

Man hospitalized after Portland police shooting

Portland police said the shooting happened near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Holladay Street.
Credit: KGW News
Crime scene tape at the scene of a police shooting in Portland's Lloyd District on June 24, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A police shooting investigation is underway Thursday evening near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Holladay Street in Portland's Lloyd District. 

A witness told KGW police were responding to a report of a fight at a motel when an officer shot a man.

Portland police confirmed one man has been transported to a hospital by ambulance. No officers were hurt.

Portland police said in a tweet that there was "erroneous information being circulated on social media," and that the person involved was "an adult white male." No other details were released. 

A small group of protesters were shouting at officers when KGW arrived on scene just before 9 p.m.

Police said Northeast Holladay Street and Grand Avenue have been blocked off for the investigation.

DISCLAIMER: Video in tweet contains profanity. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

