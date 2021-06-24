Man hospitalized after Portland police shooting

Portland police said the shooting happened near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Holladay Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A police shooting investigation is underway Thursday evening near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Holladay Street in Portland's Lloyd District.

A witness told KGW police were responding to a report of a fight at a motel when an officer shot a man.

Portland police confirmed one man has been transported to a hospital by ambulance. No officers were hurt.

Portland police said in a tweet that there was "erroneous information being circulated on social media," and that the person involved was "an adult white male." No other details were released.

A small group of protesters were shouting at officers when KGW arrived on scene just before 9 p.m.

Police said Northeast Holladay Street and Grand Avenue have been blocked off for the investigation.

DISCLAIMER: Video in tweet contains profanity.

On scene and there is a small crowd of protesters shouting at officers pic.twitter.com/7uo7kpZdoj — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) June 25, 2021