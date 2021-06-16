Police shooting in Beaverton under investigation

At least one Beaverton police officer fired their weapon, police confirmed. No details about the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police say there was an incident during which at least one Beaverton officer fired their weapon Wednesday night.

Spokesman Ofc. Matt Henderson said the incident occurred near Southwest Alger Avenue and 14th Street. The scene is located west of OR-217 near Southwest Allen Boulevard.

There is no current threat to the public, Henderson said.

Police did not release any details about the circumstances of the shooting, including whether anyone was hit or killed.

Medical personnel were called to the immediate area at 8:19 p.m., according to dispatch reports.