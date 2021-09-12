Police shoot suspect following traffic pursuit in Northwest Portland

A stolen truck chase Sunday led police through Portland where officers cornered a suspect on a dead end street and shot the suspect before taking him into custody.

Around 1:37 a.m. the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) received a call about a pickup truck that had been stolen near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Ash Street. Several minutes later officers found the stolen pickup driving near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

An air unit with PPB was monitoring the truck and followed it through Portland along Hwy 99 and onto I-5 northbound. The pickup truck headed into Washington around 2:12 a.m. and drove around for about 10 minutes before heading back to Oregon on I-5 southbound.

The air unit provided police with updates on the suspect driving, stating the truck was driving at high rates of speed and nearly crashed into oncoming traffic several times.

Eventually, police cornered the suspect on Northwest Ash Street, which is a dead-end road.

At about 2:38 a.m. officers approached the truck near the 8300 block of Northwest Ash Street and reported shots had been fired, PPB said.

The suspect was taken into custody and police provided first aid for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound until medical personnel arrived.

PPB said the suspect was taken to a hospital by ambulance to treat the gunshot wound. The suspect is an adult male and will be identified after he is booked into jail.

Two police officers fired their weapons and have been placed on administrative leave, PPB said.

No officers were injured during the shooting and PPB said they will be identified tomorrow.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is on the scene investigating. If anyone has information about this incident and has not already been interviewed by officers, please contact Detective Anthony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 or Detective Brian Sims Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079.



As part of the use of force review process, PPB will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board, which is composed of community members, Bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.