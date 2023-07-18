Investigation underway after police shoot stabbing suspect in downtown Seattle

The suspect who was shot is in critical condition. No officers were hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The suspect in a stabbing was shot by police in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported stabbing near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street. Upon arrival, a 39-year-old victim with a stab wound to the neck was found at the scene and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Soon after, police say witnesses notified them that the suspect was seen in the area of 1st Avenue and Spring Street. SPD said officers responded and made contact with the suspect, after which the police shot him. Police have not said what happened before the shooting or if one or multiple officers shot at the suspect. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The stabbing suspect is currently in the hospital in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center. No officers were hurt.

"I heard 'Stop, stop,' and then I heard a few shots, and when I got over here, I'd seen somebody on the ground over there,” said Eddie Contreras who was walking a dog in the area.

"I have never seen First Ave. like this before, but shootings are on the rise here so it is kind of not surprising,” said resident Chelsea Croxford.

Police data specifically for Seattle’s downtown commercial shows nearly 200 violent crimes reported this year between January and the end of June. Last year, the same area saw a total of 471 reports of violent crime.

The department's Force Investigation Team is on scene to lead the investigation. Per department policy, body camera footage should be released within 72 hours of the shooting.