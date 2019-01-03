VANCOUVER, Wash. — An officer shot and killed a man in Vancouver on Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred near West 12th and Jefferson streets.

The Columbian reported that officers were called to a report of an armed man in the area. A short time later, officers yelled that shots had been fired and the suspect was down with a firearm at his feet.

The suspect has not been identified.

Witness Joe Newsome told The Columbian he saw a man waving a gun and pointing it at his own head. When police arrived they repeatedly ordered the man to drop the gun before shooting him, Newsome said.