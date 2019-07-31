PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police responding to a disturbance call shot and killed a man reportedly armed with an edged weapon in Southeast Portland on Tuesday evening.

East Precinct Officers were dispatched to the scene at 4:22 p.m. A male had been reported attempting to break into a vehicle in the parking lot of the former Safeway supermarket in the 200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.

When confronted by a security officer, the suspect reportedly displayed an edged weapon.



Other witnesses described the male suspect as being armed with a weapon similar to an axe or hatchet.

Officers located the suspect and deployed multiple less lethal rounds. An officer-involved shooting occurred near the 12000 block of Southeast Ash Street.



Police called for emergency medical assistance and rendered medical aid at the scene. The suspect, believed to be an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No police officers were hurt in the incident, according to a media briefing by Portland Police.

However, police expect the incident to impact traffic on 122nd Ave. from Burnside to Stark streets for several hours.

A witness was doing a Facebook live a the time of the incident and gunshots can be heard in the background:

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.