PORTLAND, Ore. — An armed man reportedly causing a disturbance inside a Starbucks at a Northeast Portland Fred Meyer was shot by police on Friday evening.

The shooting took place at the Fred Meyer located at 3030 Northeast Weidler Street.

Portland police said no officers were injured. The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, police said.

There is no ongoing risk to the community, according to police.

No additional details were immediately released.