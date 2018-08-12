PORTLAND, Ore. — An armed man reportedly causing a disturbance inside a Starbucks at a Northeast Portland Fred Meyer was shot by police on Friday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police received a report of a man yelling at Starbucks employees from behind the counter. The caller told police the suspect seemed drunk and no weapons were seen.

Portland police said employees were hiding in a back room and the suspect was attempting to get inside when officers arrived at the Fred Meyer Starbucks, located at 3030 NE Weidler St.

The suspect then took out a gun and officers fired at him, once inside the Starbucks and once outside. The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect is a federal fugitive wanted for escape, police said. His identity will be released once he's discharged from the hospital and booked into jail.

Four Portland police officers fired at the suspect. They were placed on administrative leave, per bureau policy.

An investigation is ongoing.