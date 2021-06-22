Portland police, family of homicide victim seek tips in 2020 unsolved case

Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was shot and killed in a parking lot on Northeast Killingsworth Street on June 18, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is asking the public for help to solve a shooting that killed a woman in Northeast Portland in June of 2020.

PPB held a press conference with the victim's family on Tuesday.

According to police, Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street on June 18, 2020. Police said Evelin was hanging out with friends when someone pulled up in a car and fired several shots toward the group. A man was also shot, but survived.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related but said Barajas was not associated with any gangs. Police have not arrested the suspect and did not give any suspect information during Tuesday's press conference.

Barajas' sister, Janicey, said she was always thinking of others.

“Evelin was a beautiful soul, she had the biggest heart for the homeless community, there was never a day she didn’t try to help a homeless member.”

Barajas' family said they are not giving up hope that someone out there knows something about the shooting and is willing to come forward.

“We want answers to why, maybe there’s not an answer we want to hear, but want her to rest peacefully,” said Janicey.

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced it is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

PPB is working with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the FBI to investigate the homicide case.