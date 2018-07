GRESHAM, Ore. – Gresham police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Jamya Smith ran away from home, according to police. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray shorts, pink flip flops and leopard print glasses.

She is about 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jamya is asked to call Gresham police at 503-823-3333.

