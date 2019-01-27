PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking for the public’s help to identify a critically injured man found near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Knapp Street.

Medics found the man at 7:51 a.m. on Friday and was taken to the hospital where he remains, police said.

Detectives are unsure how the man was injured and have not been successful identifying him using traditional methods.

The man is described as a white male in his mid-to-20s with a thin build and brown hair, according to police. He has several tattoos including a: “Born in Florida” and “Made in Oregon.”

Anyone with information about who he is or how he was injured is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.