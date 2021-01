PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) tweeted on Friday around 3 p.m. that it is searching for multiple armed suspects in Northeast Portland.

According to the tweet, there were multiple armed suspects hiding in the neighborhood of Northeast Halsey and Broadway between NE 41st and NE 47th Avenues.



Neighbors are being asked to stay inside, lock their doors, and call 911 if they see any suspicious people on their property.