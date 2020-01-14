ALBANY, Ore. — Police in Albany are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing woman who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas.

Officers tried to contact Tiffany Marie Lazon, 37, on Jan. 8 at her Albany home after her family called police. They’ve been unable to find her.

The next day, police contacted Tiffany’s estranged husband, but he told investigators that he didn’t know where Tiffany was and said that Tiffany indicated she planned to move to Washington.

Tiffany is 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who’s seen Tiffany or knows where she is should call Albany police detectives at 541-917-7680.

