VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police said 16 bikes were stolen from a nonprofit, one day after the charity said nearly 200 bikes that were promised to Clark County kids were taken in the middle of the night.

"The original figures presented by sources outside the police department yesterday were considerably higher and not accurate," said Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp.

Kapp said the total value of the stolen bikes was about $838.

The Vancouver charity, Scott Campbell Christmas Promise, said Tuesday that almost 200 bikes were stolen from a Walmart trailer, where they were being stored, in the back of their stores.

KGW reached out to Cyndi Holloway, spokeswoman for Christmas Promise. She said Walmart's estimate for the number of stolen bikes was too high. A representative thought there were more bikes in the trailer that was burglarized, she said.

The thieves broke in around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Southeast 192nd Ave. location.

Each bike was purchased using donations and money raised this year exceeded that in year's past.

“This year we raised enough money for 700 bikes. Over $55,000," Holloway said Tuesday.

Scott Campbell started the charity eight years ago. Holloway says that Campbell's favorite Christmas gift was a bike and he thought every kid in Clark County should have their own bike and helmet.

Scott Campbell Christmas Promise works with eight nonprofits to deliver the bikes to those who cannot afford them.

Holloway said Waste Connections is offering to return all cash donations and match the total.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, volunteers are needed to help put together all the bikes that have been purchased and any of those that Walmart is able to replace. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

