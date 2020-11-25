Police respond to barricaded person on Sauvie Island after reported burglary, gunfire

A long stretch of NW Reeder Road is expected to remain closed for some time, police said.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore — Police on Sauvie Island Tuesday night are responding to a possible barricaded subject at a house after a reported burglary and gunfire.

At approximately 7:56 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress and shots fired outside a home in the 31000 block of NW Reeder Road on Sauvie Island in Columbia County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, Portland Police Bureau, Oregon State Police and Columbia City Police Department, are assisting CCSO with the possible barricaded subject.

A long stretch of NW Reeder Road is currently closed to all traffic, including access for local residents. It is expected to remain closed for some time.