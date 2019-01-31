LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A woman whose body was found Wednesday in her Lake Oswego home was murdered, police said, and her injured husband was taken to a hospital.

First responders were called to Bass Lane and River Run Drive shortly after 4 p.m. for a medical emergency.

The woman who died was identified by police Thursday as Heidi Winchester, 50. Her husband, Michael Winchester, 52, was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Investigators did not release the name of a suspect, but said they were with the suspect. They also recovered a weapon and said it was not a gun. There is no threat to the public, police said.

The Lake Oswego Review reports that Heidi Winchester's body was found face down on the bedroom floor, covered in blood. The bed and floor also had a substantial amount of blood.

The couple has two teenage boys who were not home at the time of the incident, but one of them did make the 911 call, police said. The teens are now with family and are not considered suspects.

Police said there were no signs of a break in.

The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team is on the scene.