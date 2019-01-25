EUGENE, Ore. — Police have released officers’ body camera video from a fatal shooting at a Eugene middle school earlier this month.

Charles Frederick Landeros, 30, was shot and killed by police after he pulled out a gun during a struggle following a custodial dispute at Cascade Middle School on Jan. 11.

The Lane County District Attorney ruled that the officers were justified in their use of deadly force.

(Warning: The video is graphic and some may find it disturbing)

The school was placed into lockout for most of the day. All students, staff and officers were unharmed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OSP ID man shot, killed by police outside Eugene middle school

According to the district attorney's office, Landeros enrolled his daughter at Cascade Middle School the week of the shooting without telling the girl's mother, who shares custody of their daughter and had exclusive control over where she attended school. On the day of the shooting, the girl's mother went to the school to find out if her daughter was enrolled there. School personnel contacted Landeros, who also went to the school.

The struggle that led to the shooting began when school resource officers asked Landeros to leave the building and he refused. By coincidence, his daughter arrived in the hallway and he yelled at her to "go" repeatedly, the district attorney's office said.

Police removed Landeros from the building and attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct and trespassing. During the struggle, police and witnesses said Landeros drew his gun first and fired shots, the district attorney's office said. One of the officers then fired two shots, which killed Landeros.

Landeros' daughter witnessed the stuggle and shooting, according to the district attorney's office.

Landeros was an Army veteran who served from June 2006 to June 2012 and was honorably discharged.

Click here for the full report