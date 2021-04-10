Man opens fire on police officers from inside home in Molalla; officers take him into custody

One patrol car and two trucks parked nearby were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

MOLALLA, Ore. — A man opened fire on police officers from inside a home near Leroy Avenue and West Main Street in Molalla Monday morning, according to Molalla Police Chief Frank Schoenfeld.

The police chief spoke during a news conference around 1:35 p.m. The officers were responding to the house for a medical call when they got word that a man had put on body armor. Schoenfeld said the man opened fire with two guns from a window when officers arrived on scene. One patrol car and two trucks parked nearby were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Schoenfeld said two family members including a child were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The man was taken into custody. Police have not released his name or said what charges he is facing.

Police evacuated a nearby shopping center and construction site because they were in the line of fire.

SKY8 video showed multiple emergency agencies at the scene including vehicles from the Molalla Fire, the Molalla Police Department, Canby Fire and Oregon State Police. A stretch of West Main Street was blocked off by police vehicles.

Earlier in the day, around 10:50 a.m., Molalla River Middle School and Molalla Elementary School were placed in lockdown while "there was significant police activity in the neighborhood south of the schools," according to a press release from the Molalla River School District. Law enforcement lifted the lockdown at both schools around 12:10 p.m. and students are expected to be released at a normal time.

Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.