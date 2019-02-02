STAYTON, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a suspected arson fire that left a person dead inside a Stayton home on Friday afternoon.
Oregon State Police and firefighters arrived shortly after 3:00 p.m. to a house fire on Washington Street.
Multiple agencies including the Marion County Homicide Assault Response Team or Hart responded to the scene.
WATCH: Oregon State Police believe arson caused a deadly house fire in Stayton.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire and an investigation is underway.
No other information was provided at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.