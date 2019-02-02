STAYTON, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a suspected arson fire that left a person dead inside a Stayton home on Friday afternoon.

Oregon State Police and firefighters arrived shortly after 3:00 p.m. to a house fire on Washington Street.

Multiple agencies including the Marion County Homicide Assault Response Team or Hart responded to the scene.

WATCH: Oregon State Police believe arson caused a deadly house fire in Stayton.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and an investigation is underway.

No other information was provided at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.