Police clear demonstrators from downtown Portland parks near Justice Center; several arrested

Portland police ordered everyone to leave Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square at 5 a.m. Officers arrested several people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police ordered a group of demonstrators to leave two downtown parks early Thursday morning.

Police said in a news release that officers arrested several people.

The demonstrators set up encampments in Lownsdale Square Park and Chapman Square Park, across the street from the federal courthouse and the Multnomah County Justice Center. They were camping in the parks for a second night in a row.

The Portland Police Bureau ordered everyone out of both parks at 5 a.m. and said those who stayed would face arrests and force by officers.

Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park are closed to the public. Everyone must vacate to the north beyond the sidewalk or be subject to arrest for trespassing and subject to use of force. This order includes journalists. The park is closed. Everyone has 10 minutes to leave — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 16, 2020

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office helped police clear the area, according to Sheriff Mike Reese.

The police bureau later announced that everyone left the area and the parks will be closed “until a later date.” The streets near the parks are open to traffic, but the sidewalks are closed.

Everyone has left Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park. The parks remain closed until a later date. Since the blocks are closed to the sidewalk edge please use sidewalks across the street from these parks. The streets around the parks are open to traffic. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 16, 2020

Police said the parks will be closed to allow the city to repair the lawns, benches, bathrooms and public art.