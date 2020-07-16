Police clear demonstrators from downtown Portland parks near Justice Center; several arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police ordered a group of demonstrators to leave two downtown parks early Thursday morning.
Police said in a news release that officers arrested several people.
The demonstrators set up encampments in Lownsdale Square Park and Chapman Square Park, across the street from the federal courthouse and the Multnomah County Justice Center. They were camping in the parks for a second night in a row.
The Portland Police Bureau ordered everyone out of both parks at 5 a.m. and said those who stayed would face arrests and force by officers.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office helped police clear the area, according to Sheriff Mike Reese.
The police bureau later announced that everyone left the area and the parks will be closed “until a later date.” The streets near the parks are open to traffic, but the sidewalks are closed.
Police said the parks will be closed to allow the city to repair the lawns, benches, bathrooms and public art.
