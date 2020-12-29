x
Police: Officer fatally shoots woman who brandished gun

The sheriff's office says someone called 911 and said an unknown woman walked into his house and barricaded herself in a room that had firearms.
WARRENTON, Ore. — The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office says an officer shot and killed a woman who broke into someone's home in Warrenton and later brandished a gun at law enforcement. 

The sheriff's office said in a news release that law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office says someone called 911 and said an unknown woman walked into his house and barricaded herself in a room that had firearms.

The sheriff's office says deputies unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the woman, who fired a shot inside then made her way to the roof. 

The sheriff's office says she brandished a gun in an officer's direction and the officer fatally shot her. 

