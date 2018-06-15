PORTLAND, Ore. -- Rumors and unconfirmed threats had some people worried about attending events at this weekend's Pride Festival in Portland.

Portland Police Sgt. Chris Burley said at this point, none of those threats were credible.

"There's talk going around on social media," said Burley. "At this time the Police Bureau has not identified any specific credible threats to the event."

Even so, police will have extra patrols at all Pride-related events from the waterfront festival, to Sunday's Pride Parade.

At Scandals Bar on Southwest Stark Street, organizers were planning a weekend block party. General Manager Munro Rost wanted people to celebrate and spend time together without being scared.

"Be safe while you're out there, be aware, but don't be afraid to come out," said Rost. "No matter what's going on the outskirts, this is a time to come together."

Burley said as with all major events, people should try to stay in groups, be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

"We ask anybody who has information that info on criminal behavior as it's related to the Pride Festival to contact police," said Burley. "We want to make sure that the community can come out, they can have a safe weekend, a weekend of celebration."

