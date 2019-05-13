Police are asking for help to find out who killed Armond Harper, pictured above.

It was nearly ten in the morning on October 19, 2018 when police were called to a shooting at North Rosa Parks way and North Albina avenue.

When they arrived they found Harper there suffering from a gunshot wound. People who were in the area started first aid on him and he was taken to the hospital. He died early the next day.

Witnesses described the suspect as an American American man, in his 20s, medium build, wearing gray or black clothing. The suspect was last seen running northbound on North Mississippi Avenue.

Portland Police is working with Crime Stoppers of Oregon on this case and they are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

You can give secure and anonymous tips online here.

Or you can call 503-823-4357 to help solve this homicide.