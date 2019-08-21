PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland police need your help finding the family of a 3-year-old who wandered into a Northeast Portland home early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched about 4:15 a.m. to a home near Northeast 28th Avenue and Prescott Street.

The residents of the home did not recognize the girl and could not get her to provide a name.

The child is wearing yellow and pink pajamas.

About three hours after she wandered into the home, she was safe, well fed and asleep, said police spokesman Sgt. Brad Yakots.

"I'm glad we have the kids, it makes it a lot easier," he said. We are looking for the parents."

Police searched a 14-block area around the home, he said.

Anyone with information about the child's or the family's identity is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at (503)823-3333 though Yakots said the parents should call 911.