Portland Police say a man who was asked to stop trespassing a downtown insurance company attacked an employee with a hatchet.

Police were called out to the Standard Insurance Center at 900 SW 5th Avenue just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Nathan Shrader, 35, was asked to stop trespassing in the area by an employee of Standard Insurance Center, police said.

Shrader left, but came back a short time later and hit the employee who told him to leave with a hatchet.

Portland Police

Police say the victim's injuries didn't require medical attention.

Shrader has been charged with assault and is due in court Thursday.