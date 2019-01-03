VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two officers shot and killed a man who had been waving a gun around in Vancouver on Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred near West 12th and Jefferson streets. Police responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon at around 4:45 p.m.

Callers reported the man was waving a gun and pointing it at passersby, according to Vancouver police. A short time later, officers arrived and ultimately shot the man.

A neighbor said he heard police fire several shots.

"I was in the back room and I heard some yelling, then I heard pop, pop, pop," said Joe Lawson.

Lawson said he tried to run over to the man but officers told him he'd be shot if he did. Lawson said nobody gave the man CPR.

"All those officers were on the north end of the block and over here, and they watched him die," Lawson said.

The man has not been identified. A friend said the man had a 5-year-old daughter.

"He was just trying to do better to be in his daughter's life. That's all he was trying to do. He didn't deserve this, he really didn't," said witness Kayla Nicole.

The officers were not injured. They were placed on critical incident leave, per standard protocol. They were not identified.