Police looking for teens who terrorized Southeast Portland businesses and drivers

The suspects caused disturbances in several businesses before carjacking an unsuspecting driver.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Monday afternoon near Southeast 92nd and Division, police say a handful of teens walked into a convenience store, spread out and stole a bunch of things. On their way out, investigators say, the suspects pushed an employee.

After leaving the convenience store, authorities say the group walked into a restaurant a few blocks away, yelled at staff and stole a tip jar.

According to detectives, the teens then turned their attention to a hair salon near Southeast 82nd and Division. The suspects walked in and started throwing products off shelves before going into an employee area and stealing some things. The teens, police say, even tried to take a customer's purse.

About a half-hour later, KGW has learned, the teens surrounded a car near Southeast 82nd and Clinton. They demanded money from the driver and stole stuff out of the car before running to a parking lot near Southeast 82nd and Foster.

At Southeast 82nd and Foster, investigators say the suspects were involved in a carjacking. They pulled a driver out of a car, jumped in and drove off.

It all ended at Southeast 86th and Bush. The teens, detectives say, got in the way of somebody driving through the neighborhood. The teens tried jumping into the car, but they were unsuccessful. The driver got away.